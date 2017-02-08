Survey
A Girl Kept A Diary Of Her Dad’s Hilarious Super Bowl Behavior And Fans On Both Sides Will Relate 'Dad fights with dog – 9:22’
Why It Matters That “Hidden Figures” Outearned “La La Land” This accomplishment proves what audiences have been saying all along to tone-deaf Hollywood execs
A Retired NFL Player Publicizes His Certainty That He’s Suffering From CTE ‘I'm scared about the time if I actually get to that point where these guys have snapped’
Twitter Reacts To Trump’s ‘EASY D’ Tweet What was he referring to?
Inside The Statue Of Liberty’s Radical Feminist, Pro-Refugee Roots America may have rejected a woman to lead the nation, but Lady Liberty’s steadfast arm still leads the way The first glimpse exiles had of the United States was street art of a mighty immigrant woman—a Muslim peasant in Greco-Roman dress
The Senate Tried To Shut Down Elizabeth Warren. So She Took To Facebook Live Instead Thanks to the GOP, she now has a huge audience
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.