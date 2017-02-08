Throughout the Super Bowl’s 51-year history, it’s halftime show has always been hit or miss. It’s often plagued by the old adage that when you try to appeal to everyone, you appeal to no one. But the 2017 Super Bowl was a notable exception. Lady Gaga earned rave reviews for her controversy-free, high-energy performance full of costume changes, high-flying acrobatics, and big hits, including: “Poker Face”, “Born This Way,” and “Bad Romance.” But on the Internet, the trolls came out from beneath their collective bridge to comment on her body.

To show off her energetic choreography, Gaga wore a shiny, silvery, big-shouldered sci-fi bodysuit at the beginning of her performance, and later changed into a flashy football uniform with shoulder pads and exposed midriff. Although Gaga looked healthy, social media trolls criticized her for having a “belly roll.” While others gave her a backhanded compliment calling her “extra belly fat” “inspirational.”

On Wednesday, Gaga took to Instagram to shut down the conversation about her body once and for all. “I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she wrote. “No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed.” By standing up for her unique body as well as those of others, Gaga joined the Patriots with the distinct honor of winning Super Bowl LI.