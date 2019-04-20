  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  2. 2 2
    The letter that preceded one of Hollywood’s most epic downfalls. 
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    A confused dude on Twitter tried to explain the female anatomy to a gynecologist. Who is also a woman.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  4. 4 4
    Women are really responding to this viral Twitter thread about body autonomy.
    by Matt Gilligan
  5. 5 5
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Exhausted mom posts a letter begging husband for help. And then it went viral.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Serena Williams just exposed one of the most sexist double standards in all of sports.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  8. 8 8
    This obscure marijuana-related illness is on the rise in states with legalized pot.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    Anti-vaxx mom asks how to protect her daughter from measles outbreak. The internet delivered.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
Health

Male birth control pill passes human safety test.

by Leo Shvedsky

April 20, 2019 at 13:40
Copy Link

More than 50-years-ago, the female birth control pill was heralded as a revolutionary step forward in women’s empowerment. And the ensuing evidence goes a long way toward supporting that claim. Recent figures cited by Planned Parenthood show that investments in family planning equate to good government:

“The U.S. and state governments saved $13.6 billion in 2010 and it is estimated that for every $1 invested in family planning programs, federal and state governments save $7.09 in part because of unintended pregnancies that were prevented from publicly supported contraception”

 

But three generations into the birth control era and it’s increasingly obvious that the gender gap applies to reproductive health in ways some never even considered. After all, women typically bear the cost of family planning, to say nothing of the psychological, physical and financial burden that comes with wanted or unwanted pregnancies.

Enter science.

A new study of a male birth control pill passed its first round of human tests, with all men completing the 28-day-trial without dropping out from adverse side effects.

The pill works by suppressing sperm count without compromising the libido, meaning men can still enjoy sex, and want sex, while virtulally statistically eliminating the fear of unwanted pregnancy. From the announcement:

The experimental male oral contraceptive is called 11-beta-methyl-19-nortestosterone dodecylcarbonate, or 11-beta-MNTDC. It is a modified testosterone that has the combined actions of a male hormone (androgen) and a progesterone, said the study's co-senior investigator, Christina Wang, M.D., Associate Director, Clinical and Translational Science Institute at Los Angeles Biomed Research Institute (LA BioMed), Torrance, Calif.

"Our results suggest that this pill, which combines two hormonal activities in one, will decrease sperm production while preserving libido," Wang said.

The pill doesn’t work immediately. It takes around 60-90 days for men’s hormone levels to reach the right point for the birth control to be effective. Nonetheless, it’s a major step forward in leveling the playing field, both the empowerment and responsibility, for both men and women in reproductive health.

Still, there were some minor side effects reported such as acne. Next up, scientists are continuing clinic studies with rats and monkeys to see if issues such as increased blood pressure arise if the pill is taken for longer than three months. Once those trials have cleared, it’s likely the next stage of human trials can begin and then it’s only a matter of time before the male birth control hits the market.

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

These tree-planting drones are firing ‘seed missiles’ into the ground. Less than a year later, they’re already 20 inches tall.

10 drones can plant 400,000 trees in a day — enough to combat climate change in real time. by Leo Shvedsky
Culture

The letter that preceded one of Hollywood’s most epic downfalls. 

“I am a human being.”  by Tod Perry
Communities

Pete Buttigieg magnificently shut down anti-gay hecklers during a campaign speech.

He turned the tense moment into a moving defense of free speech. by Eric Pfeiffer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Male birth control pill passes human safety test.
Recent
Male birth control pill passes human safety test. about 1 hour ago Marijuana legalization – a rare issue where women are more conservative than men. about 24 hours ago Our new calculator will guess how many healthy years of life you have left. 2 days ago Nearly half of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People are women. 2 days ago This couple set the perfect ‘trap’ to help a stranger in need.  2 days ago Managers reveal why the 15 reasons new employees quit on the first day. 3 days ago Michelle Obama is a surprise textbook example of how women thrive and grow through adulthood. 3 days ago These tree-planting drones are firing ‘seed missiles’ into the ground. Less than a year later, they’re already 20 inches tall. 3 days ago The letter that preceded one of Hollywood’s most epic downfalls.  3 days ago Pete Buttigieg magnificently shut down anti-gay hecklers during a campaign speech. 3 days ago What if Fox News covered Trump the way it covered Obama? It would look like this. 3 days ago A guy asked why his dog had suddenly become so protective of his wife — the Internet guessed the right reason.  3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers