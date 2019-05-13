  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously? 
    by Maxwell Williams
  2. 2 2
    Alabama just tried banning abortion for victims of rape and incest without even holding a vote.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    This couple set the perfect ‘trap’ to help a stranger in need. 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    White students asked this African-American student to give up his seat. He trolled them to oblivion.
    by Matt Nedostup
  5. 5 5
    Mom sends scathing letter to principal who sent daughter home for inappropriate outfit.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Guy’s sexist list explaining how to be a ‘beautiful woman’ blows up in his face.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  8. 8 8
    This girl wore her mom's 22-year-old prom dress and slayed.
    by April Lavalle
  9. 9 9
    Anti-vaxx mom asks how to protect her daughter from measles outbreak. The internet delivered.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
Communities

This map compares each state’s math and science proficiency to other countries. 

by Trisha Leigh Zeigenhorn

May 13, 2019 at 10:35
Copy Link
Image by Dariusz Sankowski from Pixabay

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation, American students rank 28th in math and science scores. The educated people at Home Snacks made a map of the United States comparing each state with a foreign country that is said to have similar education levels, using the United Nations Development Program index.

via Home Snacks

Here it is zoomed in.

via Home Snacks

The Northeast and Midwest tend to be on a similar track as European countries.

via Home Snacks

While the Southeast is largely comparable to Central America and Africa.

via Home Snacks

The Northwest appears to be the most diverse.

via Home Snacks

Although the Southwest is pretty diverse in its own right.

There are advantages and disadvantages to living in every nook and cranny of the country, but one thing is clear — the U.S. needs to improve it’s math and science skills if it’s going to compete in the global marketplace. 

Share image via Home Snacks

This article was originally published by our partners at Did You Know Facts. 

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Mom sends scathing letter to principal who sent daughter home for inappropriate outfit.

She called her body “a distraction” by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

This girl wore her mom's 22-year-old prom dress and slayed.

Plus, it held a sentimental value that money can't buy. by April Lavalle
The Planet

Zero emissions: Amsterdam is boldly getting rid of diesel and gas vehicles.

These are the decisive moves the planet needs more of. by Heidi Lux
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This map compares each state’s math and science proficiency to other countries. 
Recent
Last year, Trump stole a golf ball from a man’s son to ‘win’ a championship on his own course. 1 day ago Trump invited the Boston Red Sox to the White House. Only white players showed up. 2 days ago Man asks if he's in the wrong for feeding his vegan niece milk and cookies, internet digs in. 3 days ago #DearMeTenYearsAgo has everyone sharing priceless and hilarious advice with their younger selves. 3 days ago Ben Shapiro storms off set after being crushed by a fellow conservative. 3 days ago Married woman's savage response to cheating husband's texts is exactly why you should just never cheat. 3 days ago Mom sends scathing letter to principal who sent daughter home for inappropriate outfit. 3 days ago This girl wore her mom's 22-year-old prom dress and slayed. 4 days ago Zero emissions: Amsterdam is boldly getting rid of diesel and gas vehicles. 4 days ago Never kill your houseplants again: This robot planter chases the sun and demands to be watered. 4 days ago Alabama just tried banning abortion for victims of rape and incest without even holding a vote. 4 days ago Female gamer gets perfect revenge on sexist troll by telling his mommy on him.  4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers