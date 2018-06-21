  • Trending
Melania Trump Wears ‘I Don’t Really Care’ Jacket On A Trip To See Detained Children At The Border

by Tod Perry

June 21, 2018 at 19:50
Copy Link
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

At a time when the world is distraught over the separation and detainment of children from their parents at the border, billionaire first lady Melania Trump responded with a resounding “meh.”  

On Thursday, June 21, the first lady boarded a plane from Andrews Air Force Base en route to the U.S.-Mexico border wearing an olive-colored jacket with the words “I really don’t care. Do U?” scrawled across the back.

The $39 jacket is from Zara.

It’s impossible not to look for meaning in Trump’s choice in fashion.

She’s a former model who has a history of making literal statements with her fashion. Most notably, she wore a “pussy bow” blouse after her husband’s notorious “grab ‘em by the pussy” “Access Hollywood” tape dropped. She also broke the dress code in Saudi Arabia by refusing to wear a headscarf. 

She reportedly pushed Trump to work toward ending child detainment at the border, so why would she send mixed messages?

The first lady’s communications director says people shouldn’t read too deeply into the fashion faux pas. “It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe,” Stephanie Grisham told CNN in a statement.

By the time Trump exited the plane in McAllen, Texas, she had traded the olive jacket for a cream-colored one. She then toured two facilities: the Ursula Border Patrol Processing Center and the Upbring New Home Children’s Shelter. 

Trump’s decision to wear the jacket raises many questions, including: Did anyone in her entourage tell her the jacket was wildly inappropriate? Was the jacket a cry for help because Trump is immensely unhappy as her role as first lady? Was she taking a shot at Peter Fonda who recently tweeted inappropriate things about her son Barron? Did her husband put her up to it as a way to bait the media, so he could claim moral superiority over “fake news” journalists?

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

Share photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

