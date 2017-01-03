  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Elizabeth Warren Hinting At 2020 White House Run
    by Leo Shvedsky
  2. 2 2
    Mark Hamill Pens A Touching Tribute To ‘Star Wars’ Co-Star Carrie Fisher
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Musician Creates a Music Machine That Uses 2,000 Marbles
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Small Bavarian Town Fights Back Against Neo-Nazis in Hilariously Perfect Way
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  5. 5 5
    Obama Signs Bill Protecting Atheists And Humanists From Persecution 
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Do You Believe In Conspiracies? Depends On If You’re A Clinton Or Trump Voter
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    The Funny Thing About Death
    by Tosten Burks
  8. 8 8
    11 Year Old Gives Two-Dollar Therapy Sessions In The New York City Subway
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Tumblr Blog Posts The Final Messages People Have Received From Exes And The Deceased 
    by Tod Perry
Culture

When Memes Are Therapy

by Cher Tan

January 3, 2017 at 12:00
Copy Link

Before Doge, memes held no significance for me. Despite being active on the internet, I didn't understand what they were supposed to mean or what place they had within a larger cultural grasp of my own identity. Early memes—All Your Base Are Belong To Us, Fail, It's A Trap!, and others—represented a kind of toxic, mainstream humor that I found boring and distasteful, something I preferred to distance myself from as a queer woman of color because I #cantrelate.

Many iterations of 1337 speak, Haters Gonna Hate, and Advice Dog passed me by. Memes like these were grossly ubiquitous, like a laugh track played repeatedly without fail. Even the remotely interesting ones (Ceiling Cat, Someecards) lost their charm from overuse.

But Doge differed from the others in that it contained a frivolous freedom with no limits, characterized by its snappy keywords. Each picture could be manipulated and re-interpreted in a myriad of ways, contextless yet abundant with context. I found myself referring to Doge when I felt weighed down by the world. They distracted me from my inner anguish. They induced mirth. They were healing. So approve. Much wow.

In recent years, memes have taken on a new face online. As the gap between online and offline diminishes, the distinctions between consumer and producer become less and less clear-cut. People, especially those from marginalized communities, are increasingly taking to the internet for self-expression in lieu of an overbearing world, an augmentation of offline selves. While far-right projects coalesce in a climate of conflict, condescension, and cruelty, women, people of color, and queers are finding refuge in online spaces, seeking solace with each other in a show of solidarity across the globe. Out of the various ways marginalized folk form connections with each other, memes act as a useful conduit between “internet” and “IRL.”

As I scroll through my social media feeds each day, seeing memes that pertain to me as a queer woman of color act like a balm that soothes.

On platforms like Instagram, Tumblr, Twitter, and Facebook, meme communities specifically serving marginalized folk have taken shape. These originated from memes created within Black Twitter and include meme-centric profiles on Instagram, Tumblr tags such as #survival or #wocmemes, and closed/secret groups on Facebook created in the interest of sharing relevant memes. Of these, I particularly enjoy Instagram users @yung_nihilist and @genderfailurememes and the Facebook Queer Meme Group, which was renamed Queer Black/Indigenous/POC Meme Group after the original group was taken control of by white supremacists. As I scroll through my social media feeds each day, seeing memes that pertain to me as a queer woman of color act like a balm that soothes. Knowing that there are many others in the world that relate to my lived experience, share my surly worldview as a result, and with whom I can share feelings of derision and wry laughter with is a source of comfort and joy. In this era of fear and uncertainty, to be able to opt into a bubble is necessary.

But, within our bubbles, there are other bubbles, ones deployed by those who continue to co-opt the language of marginalization. We have seen evidence of Reddit being hijacked by the right and memes that collate images of black people, often decontextualized, to heighten a sense of dominant belonging. A good example of this is misogynoir in memes, which academic Laur M. Jackson points out makes use of clips of black women—often engaging with trauma—to create a punchline. The gratuitous use of African American Vernacular English, or AAVE (“____ be like,” “woke,” “lit,” “fam,” “bae,” and countless others) in some memes also adds to this landscape. Jackson further extrapolates on these points by creating the term “meme merge,” which operates on the idea that memes have a tendency to reference from and blend into each other, and “often originate from black online communities and borrow heavily from black lexicon, but are themselves embedded with a black vernacular expression that inflects their circulation, transmutation, and survival even when a black person is not in the—metaphorical—room.”

Memes, like art, can be a reflection of the times we live in, and sometimes we are #blessed enough to witness a representation that mirrors our times with greater accuracy than other channels we rely on for fact. But, as writer Aria Dean notes, the act of memeification also carries out “cycles of production, appropriation, consumption, and reappropriation that renders any idea of a pre-existing authentic collective being hard to pin down.” Marginalized folk can seek solace in memes, and even be the author of their own memes, but how many memes are resultant of marginalization? Like the birth of jazz, rock, hip-hop, and trap—cultural modes of production created by black folk, reappropriated and capitalized on by whites—memes contain a beginning but no end in sight, as they continue being laundered through the washing machine of popular culture, to be owned by someone, no one, and yet everyone.

As such, Laur Jackson writes, memes are most stimulating when “indebted to black processes of cultural survival.” The spaces that memes exist in can, ironically, serve to shut many of its own proponents out. I may personally derive joy from some memes, but it is also important to interrogate my biases when I attempt to consume or produce them.

Outside of Crying Jordan, #onfleek, the Harlem Shake, Skai Jackson, and the sheer amount of memes to originate from Black Twitter and the now-disabled Vine, memes continue to mutate, change hands, instantiate, and heal. The root of meme culture itself is then indistinguishable from a body politic that is inextricably tied to a means of cultural production that explicitly serves the people it chooses to serve. By engaging in an exclusive lingo of misery and survival, meme culture remains to root the people who exist in marginalized communities, and (hopefully) remains to root out the ones who do not.

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
Health

Woman Shows Horrors Of Animal Testing By Voluntarily Undergoing Them Herself 

Force feeding and intentional skin irritation are par for the course in animal testing.  by Penn Collins
Culture

A Spiritualist, Futurist, And Artist Walk Into Trump's 2017. What Do They See?

A futurist, spiritualist, and artist tell us what 2017 may look like in Trumpland by Andre Grant
Health

Trump And One-Third Of His Supporters Think Vaccines Cause Autism 

Trump and nearly one-third of his supporters think vaccines cause autism by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This is your brain on God. https://t.co/4Bj4Pl5e1j https://t.co/vSVQDZt7lQ
When Memes Are Therapy
Recent
The First Meteor Shower Of The Year Will Be Hitting The Skies Tonight 33 minutes ago Trump Incorrectly Scolds General Motors On Twitter about 1 hour ago When Memes Are Therapy about 2 hours ago Governor Cuomo And Bernie Sanders Unveil A Plan To Make College Free For New Yokers about 2 hours ago Vegetarians Just Proved Everybody Wrong In A Big Way about 2 hours ago Banner Protesting Dakota Access Pipeline Drops From The Roof Of Stadium During Vikings Game about 2 hours ago A New Organ Has Just Been Discovered Inside The Human Body about 2 hours ago Woman Shows Horrors Of Animal Testing By Voluntarily Undergoing Them Herself  about 3 hours ago A Spiritualist, Futurist, And Artist Walk Into Trump's 2017. What Do They See? about 4 hours ago Trump And One-Third Of His Supporters Think Vaccines Cause Autism  about 23 hours ago The Wolfe Pit Eats The Legendary Cheeseburger In A Can about 23 hours ago Elizabeth Warren Hinting At 2020 White House Run about 24 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers