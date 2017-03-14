Recently on GOOD
“Namour” Is An Arab-American Milennial’s Coming-Of-Age Story This new film by Heidi Saman presents a quotidian immigrant narrative
Politician Denies Writing Tweet That Is Literally Projected Behind Him On Live TV He continued to hilariously deny its existence as his interviewer pointed to it
Minor League Team Announces ‘Alternative Facts Night,’ Pretending They Won Last Year’s Title If the President can do it, the Erie SeaWolves can as well
The White House’s Own Study Projects 26 Million More Americans Would Lose Coverage Under TrumpCare Does anybody think this is a good idea?
‘It’s Because You’re Fat’ — And Other Lies My Doctors Told Me Fat prejudice is real and it can seriously harm patients
Eating Pig Intestine Pudding In The Mid-Atlantic “Right there on the package, it’ll say: pork back, pig hearts, pig liver—there might even be hooves in there”
