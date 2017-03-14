  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Pregnant Woman Hilariously Awards A Trophy To The First Subway Rider To Offer Up His Seat
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Boston Mayor Urges Boycott After Gay Veterans Are Banned From St. Patrick's Parade
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Comedian Dave Chappelle Attends Town Hall To Offer Sincere Thoughts On Police Violence
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Woman Films ‘Threatening’ Confrontation With Sean Spicer At Apple Store
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    Veterans Visit White House To Meet With Trump, Got Handed Off To Omarosa
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Upside Down Flag Pin Seems Oddly Appropriate
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Indiana Man Invites Racists To Fund His African Vacation
    by Tod Perry
Trump

Michael Moore’s Ten-Point Plan To Stop Trump 

by Tod Perry

March 14, 2017 at 12:00
Copy Link
via Flickr user (cc) Carol Chaco

The election of Donald Trump as president of the United States has inspired what may become the largest resistance movement in American history. Trump’s attacks on immigrants, women, science, healthcare, and basic human decency has provoked millions of Americans to take a stand. So these days many people asking themselves, I want to help the resistance, but what should I do? That’s where filmmaker/activist Michael Moore steps in.

Moore has put together call to action for all Americans under the title “The Michael Moore Easy-to-Follow 10-Point Plan to Stop Trump.” It outlines ten ways in which every American can influence those in power to fight back against the Trump administration’s attacks on civil liberties, healthcare, immigrants, religious minorities, and women’s rights. Moore also believes the resistance movement should put pressure on legislators to investigate Trump’s ties to Russia.  

Here’s an abridged version of Moore’s ten-point plan. You can read it in its entirety on Moore’s website.

The Michael Moore Easy-to-Follow 10-Point Plan to Stop Trump

1. THE DAILY CALL: You must call your elected officials every day. Yes - YOU! 202-225-3121. It will take just TWO MINUTES! 

Monday — Contact your Congressman/woman

Tuesday — Call the first of your two State Senators

Wednesday — Call your other U.S. Senator

Thursday — Call your local State House/Assembly representative

Friday — Call your other State Senator

2. THE MONTHLY VISIT: To add even more pressure, SHOW UP! Your member of Congress has a local office in your town or somewhere nearby. So do both of your U.S. Senators (often in the nearest federal building). Go there and ask to speak to their aide about the issues we’re facing (again, I will continually post them on my social media sites).

3. YOUR OWN PERSONAL RAPID RESPONSE TEAM: You and 5 to 20 friends and family members must become your personal RAPID RESPONSE TEAM. Sign everybody up so that when we need to leap into action (like we did at the airports the hour after Trump signed his Muslim Ban), you can email and text each other and make an instant plan. 

4. JOIN! JOIN! JOIN!: We all know it’s time for all of us to be part of a greater whole, so let’s actually physically sign up online and JOIN some of our great national groups. I’ve joined Planned Parenthood, ACLU, Black Lives Matter, Democratic Socialists of America, and ERA Action. 

5. THE WOMEN’S MARCH NEVER ENDS: Consult the Resistance Calendar to find out what actions are taking place near where you live. 

6. TAKE OVER THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY: The old leadership has to go. God love ‘em for their contributions in the past, but if we don’t enact a radical overhaul right now, we are doomed as far as having a true opposition party during the Trump era. 

7. HELP FORM BLUE REGIONS OF RESISTANCE: If you live in a Blue State, you have one of the MOST important tasks to complete: Show the rest of America what it looks like when Trump isn’t in charge! 

8. YOU MUST RUN FOR OFFICE: Why not take out a petition today and run next year?

9. YOU MUST BECOME THE MEDIA: Use Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and other social media sites to spread news and information.

10. JOIN THE ARMY OF COMEDY: Trump’s Achilles heel is his massively thin skin. He can’t take mockery. So we all need to MOCK HIM UP! Use your sense of humor and share it with people.

 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Congressman Faces Huge Backlash After Defending Racist Twitter Rant

Even Republicans are speaking out by Leo Shvedsky
Culture

Clever New Music Video Shows How To Make The World A Better Place 30 Different Ways

Portugal. The Man wants to help #theresistance by Andre Grant
Communities

Woman Films ‘Threatening’ Confrontation With Sean Spicer At Apple Store

“That is racism and it is an implied threat” by Leo Shvedsky
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
The 16 Most Powerful Signs Of Change https://t.co/cWel1UQUxp https://t.co/dvHUl9pY8o
Michael Moore’s Ten-Point Plan To Stop Trump 
Recent
Michael Moore’s Ten-Point Plan To Stop Trump  about 1 hour ago “Namour” Is An Arab-American Milennial’s Coming-Of-Age Story about 1 hour ago Politician Denies Writing Tweet That Is Literally Projected Behind Him On Live TV about 1 hour ago Minor League Team Announces ‘Alternative Facts Night,’ Pretending They Won Last Year’s Title about 1 hour ago The White House’s Own Study Projects 26 Million More Americans Would Lose Coverage Under TrumpCare about 3 hours ago ‘It’s Because You’re Fat’ — And Other Lies My Doctors Told Me about 3 hours ago Eating Pig Intestine Pudding In The Mid-Atlantic about 16 hours ago Congressman Faces Huge Backlash After Defending Racist Twitter Rant about 20 hours ago Clever New Music Video Shows How To Make The World A Better Place 30 Different Ways about 21 hours ago Woman Films ‘Threatening’ Confrontation With Sean Spicer At Apple Store about 22 hours ago The Most Powerful Tool For Reaching Refugee and Immigrant Kids? Soccer about 23 hours ago 21 Children Are Suing The Trump Administration For Failing To Address Climate Change about 23 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers