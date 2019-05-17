  • Trending
Milla Jovovich bravely spoke out against newly-passed anti-choice laws by describing her ‘horrific’ abortion.

by Tod Perry

May 17, 2019 at 11:05
Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Two new abortion laws aimed to obliterate a woman’s right to choose have recently been passed in Alabama and Georgia.

Earlier this month, Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp signed a bill that made abortion illegal as early as six weeks after conception. 

This week Alabama passed the strictest abortion law in the country. It outlaws abortion at any stage in a woman’s pregnancy, only allowing it “to avoid a serious health risk to the unborn child’s mother” or if the “unborn child has a lethal anomaly.” The Alabama bill also outlaws abortion in the case of incest or rape and punishes doctors who perform the procedure with life in prison.

The bills are expected to be challenged in court because they are in obvious violation of the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion in all 50 states. Conservative lawmakers hope that the laws will be appealed to the Supreme Court where Roe v. Wade can be struck down by the new conservative majority.

The new laws have encouraged many prominent people in the media to speak out including, John Legend, Rihanna, and Busy Phillips. Actress Milla Jovovich, who usually avoids politics, bravely criticized the new laws by sharing a “horrific” emergency abortion she had two years ago in Eastern Europe.

Jovovich was forced to go through the procedure completely conscious, an experience she fears more women will have to endure if abortion rights are restricted. 

In places where abortion is outlawed women are forced to put their lives in danger by having dangerous “back alley” abortions.

Jovovich’s post:

via Milla Jovovich / Instagram

I don’t like to get political and I try to only do it if a really have to and this is one of those times. If someone doesn’t want to continue reading, you have been warned. 
Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake. Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks — before most women even realize they’re pregnant — including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST.

This makes Georgia the sixth state to pass such a restrictive six-week abortion ban, joining Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and North Dakota. These laws haven’t been passed yet, but lawmakers in these states are trying. Abortion is hard enough for women on an emotional level without having to go through it in potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions. I myself went through an emergency abortion 2 years ago. I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns. I spiraled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out. I took time off of my career. I isolated myself for months and had to keep a strong face for my two amazing kids. I started gardening, eating healthier and going to the gym everyday because I didn’t want to jump into taking anti depressants unless I had tried every other alternative. Thank God I was able to find my way out of that personal hell without turning to medication, but the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die. Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to. I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake. #prochoice #prochoicegeneration

 

 

via Milla Jovovich / Instagram.

Communities

