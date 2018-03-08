  • Trending
Communities

Crowded Photos Show 400 Moms Taking Over The Colorado Capitol To Advocate For Gun Control

by Penn Collins

March 8, 2018 at 12:05
Copy Link

As the U.S. approaches the one-month anniversary of the Parkland shooting, activism to enable stricter gun control laws has reached a fever pitch, most recently with a Colorado Capitol building takeover by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. To make their voices heard at the literal doorstep of state legislators, 400 members of the organization’s Colorado chapter occupied the building with signs and peaceful protests, in much the same way student activism has taken shape in new ways since the Feb. 14 tragedy. 

One participating member, Jen Clenahan, declared to the Huffington Post that the moms themselves are taking their cues from the student activists, saying, "The kids are taking the lead. They're not just grieving; they're angry.” 

Buoying their unified voice were the visuals of the 400+ activists occupying the halls of the state’s legislature. 

While their numbers are impressive, the overarching Moms Demand Action organization has demonstrated in its Twitter feed that similarly-timed protests may have garnered even larger turnouts, all helping the cause of gun control. 

To add to these admittedly impressive turnouts, visit the event page at Moms Demand Action. 

Share image via Shannon Watts/Twitter.

Communities

Florida School Teacher Under Investigation For Leading A Double Life As An Alt-Right Podcaster

It’s reported that she spread her views in her classroom as well. by Tod Perry
Culture

Frida Kahlo, Amelia Earhart, And Katherine Johnson Are Being Made Into Barbie Dolls

Meet the new Barbies. by Tod Perry
Culture

Jimmy Kimmel Responds To President Trump’s Oscar Ratings Remark

Trump seems to be focused on the wrong ratings. by Tod Perry
