In the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead, the students have inspired many with their outspoken messages demanding gun control reform. Sitting with three of the most vocal student activists who survived that tragic day, Ellen Degeneres used her show to share their message of hope, inspiration, and — most importantly — change.

Cameron Kasky, Emma Gonzalez, and Jaclyn Corin explained that their strength and dedication to the cause of gun control reform serves not only as a crucial catalyst for social change but also as an outlet for them to cope with the horrors they witnessed.

Together, the students have helped organize the March For Our Lives, a public demonstration on March 24 that will call for wholesale gun law reform to ensure that the parade of senseless shootings in the U.S. comes to an end. The students have been praised for their ability to effect change where prior efforts have failed due to lobbied legislators’ steadfast refusals to address the matter.

"Y'all are amazing," Ellen said to the trio of guests. "The strength that you have to continue to keep fighting, because you must be exhausted."

Though her kind words on “The Ellen Show” offered a platform for the students’ message, Ellen went a step further, offering a $50,000 donation to help fund the March For Our Lives in partnership with Shutterfly as well.

It’s clear that while the events of Feb. 14 have taken a toll on what should otherwise be a carefree time in these high schoolers’ lives, it fuels their efforts in the fight to make schools — and the nation in general — a safer place from the ravages of gun violence.

