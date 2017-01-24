  • Trending
Innovation

Homeless Veterans Now Have A Place To Live In These Converted Motels

by Penn Collins

January 24, 2017 at 16:25
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti made a bold promise in 2014 when he pledged to provide accommodation for all homeless veterans by the end of the next calendar year. Shortly after making the promise, it was clear that the ambitious timeline, though admirable, wasn’t feasible. Los Angeles suffers from a homelessness epidemic, and even with the goodwill of the city, the issue plaguing disenfranchised veterans would take longer to solve. 

However, the city and charitable groups such as Step Up, which has been tackling this very issue for years, didn’t get discouraged. They got creative instead. 

During the evolution of the Los Angeles cityscape, many once-viable motels and lodges have fallen into disrepair and abandonment. Seeing these structures as yet another opportunity, Step Up began transforming one such property, utilizing civic incentives.

Step Up

Not only does Step Up’s new facility, located in Hollywood provide shelter for displaced veterans, but also humanitarian services ranging from psychiatric care to job search assistance. Further, thanks to vouchers from the Department of Veterans Affairs, those placed in the new projects may reside there for up to 15 years, free of charge. 

Step Up

As a result of this practice, among others, the number of homeless veterans since Mayor Garcetti’s decree has fallen from roughly 4,362 to 3,071. With 500 new units in the pipeline, as well as $138 million in city assistance to combat homelessness, it appears that dedication and some creative solutions may help Los Angeles win its battle against homelessness. 

Already, more new projects are underway, but there are only so many existing buildings to repurpose. Says the housing specialist in the Mayor’s cabinet, Ben Winters, "But you can only incentivize so much. The next step is to build more housing."

Homeless Veterans Now Have A Place To Live In These Converted Motels
