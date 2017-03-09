Recently on GOOD
-
Making Edibles Will Soon Be As Simple As ‘Just Add Weed’ The next wave in the marijuana industry is geared towards the DIY gourmand “It’s cheaper than buying them at the store”
-
Random Act Of Sport: NFL Reporter Runs 40-Yard Dash While Wearing Heels She still beat an NFL prospect.
-
We Now Know Why A Town’s Drinking Water Turned This Alarming Shade Of Pink Residents woke up to this neon surprise and had more than a few questions
-
‘Tomboy’ Documentary Shows How Far Women Still Have To Go For Gender Equality In SportsA candid exploration of the social and institutional barriers female athletes still face today
-
The Downside Of Getting Rich Quick Money can buy happiness — just not all at once
-
Your Right To A Free And Open Internet Is In Danger 170 groups sign an open letter imploring the government to protect the web
Live Well. Do Good.
A robot named "Flippy" just replaced a human worker at this fast food chain. https://t.co/Wj2Gq63B5h https://t.co/M7Bk3ZoSzY
Recent
Making Edibles Will Soon Be As Simple As ‘Just Add Weed’ Volunteers Constructed An Entire Community To House Homeless Veterans Random Act Of Sport: NFL Reporter Runs 40-Yard Dash While Wearing Heels We Now Know Why A Town’s Drinking Water Turned This Alarming Shade Of Pink
‘Tomboy’ Documentary Shows How Far Women Still Have To Go For Gender Equality In SportsThe Downside Of Getting Rich Quick Your Right To A Free And Open Internet Is In Danger Pregnant Woman Hilariously Awards A Trophy To The First Subway Rider To Offer Up Their Seat Donald Trump Tweeted A Message For International Women’s Day, And People Were Having None Of It The Winners And Losers Of House Republicans’ Health Care Plan How The Cool Kids Killed Obama’s Grassroots Movement It’s Time To Deal With Your Sexist Brain
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.