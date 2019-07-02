  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  2. 2 2
    Comedic genius Bill Bailey shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian.
    by Eric Pfeiffer, Gabriel Reilich
  3. 3 3
    You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.
    by Orli Matlow
  4. 4 4
    Christopher Walken dancing in over 50 movies all perfectly spliced into a single music video.
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  6. 6 6
    A dad was sent to buy tampons and his sincere text questions were just great. 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    The internet can't stop laughing at the unintentionally hilarious design flaw in a religious bumper sticker.
    by April Lavalle
  9. 9 9
    Everyone is applauding this woman's Facebook rant about H&M's ridiculous sizes.
    by Jamie Lutz
Culture

Muslim women protest burkini ban in France swimming pool

by Gabrielle Deonath

July 2, 2019 at 16:00
Copy Link

Inspired by the late American activist Rosa Parks, Muslim women in France staged a protest on Sunday, defending their right to wear whatever they choose to go swimming.

Seven Muslim women were cheered on by Muslim community members as they entered the Jean Bron swimming pool in Grenoble, along with 30 non-Muslim supporters, despite being told that their modest swimsuits — often referred to as burkinis — were not permitted. They soaked in the water for approximately one hour, as part of “Operation Burkini,” a demonstration organized by the Citizen Alliance of Grenoble to challenge the burkini ban.

The word “burkini” is a slang term used to refer to modest swimsuits worn by Muslim women. The garment, which reveals only women’s face, hands, and feet, allows them to take part in water activities while still maintaining a state of “hijab” and observing their faith as they choose. 

While the traditional headscarf has come to be known as a "hijab," the word actually refers to the physical and internal characteristics of being "covered." "Hijab" itself means covering the body in accordance to Islamic guidelines, but also includes the way Muslims conduct themselves in public and interact with others. Muslim men are also expected to maintain internal and external "hijab."

“Operation Burkini” is part of a larger campaign to urge Grenoble’s mayor, Éric Piolle, to revise the public swimming pool dress code prohibiting burkinis, which was instated in 2016. The movement to overturn the rule started last year with a petition signed by 600 Muslim women.

"We have a dream: to have fun in public swimming pools like all other citizens, to accompany our children whenever they want to have a swim while it is very hot in the summer here in Grenoble,” two of the women, Hasiba and Latifa, told the BBC

"We must fight against discriminatory policies and prejudice in France, as we are actually deprived of our civil rights of access to public services and city-owned infrastructures."

Police questioned each of the seven women after the protest and fined them each €35 ($40) for the dress code violation.

For many years, burkini bans and other similar bans on religious coverings have been widely debated. Many French officials like Matthieu Chamussy, a member of a political party known as “The Republicans,” have voiced their belief that the burkini represents the oppression of women under Islam’s tenets.

"Political Islam is moving forward step-by-step and the cause of women receding,” Chamussy tweeted.

French politicians have also argued that wearing burkinis is against the country’s strict code of secularism. 

On Monday, National Rally leader Marine Le Pen tweeted in response to the protest, writing, "It's time to say loud and clear that the burkini has no place in France.”

In 2016, the burkini was banned in 15 French cities, before being overturned by the country’s top administrative court a few months later due to backlash. France was also the first European country to ban the full-face veil, worn by some Muslim women, in 2010. The country has prohibited the donning of the hijab and other religious symbols in public schools since 2004. 

The United Nations, however, has been critical of France’s policies, categorizing them as intolerant, discriminatory violations of Muslim women’s human rights.

This article originally appeared on Global Citizen. You can read it here.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Jimmy Carter says Russian election interference makes Trump an ‘illegitimate president.’

“He lost the election, and he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf.” by Tod Perry
Communities

The 21 best jokes from last night’s Democratic debate.

We watched it so you don’t have to. by Orli Matlow
Communities

Prince William says he’d ‘fully support’ any of his kids if they are gay

A real prince! by Heidi Lux
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Muslim women protest burkini ban in France swimming pool
Recent
Should children clean their own schools? Japan thinks so. about 3 hours ago A dad was sent to buy tampons and his sincere text questions were just great.  about 6 hours ago Hundreds of divers just set the world record for the largest underwater cleanup 2 days ago Here’s a 1918 role model for Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ successor as White House press secretary. 2 days ago Christopher Walken dancing in over 50 movies all perfectly spliced into a single music video. 4 days ago Daughter inspires mom to create devilshly clever solution to a messy room. 4 days ago Jimmy Carter says Russian election interference makes Trump an ‘illegitimate president.’ 4 days ago The 21 best jokes from last night’s Democratic debate. 5 days ago Prince William says he’d ‘fully support’ any of his kids if they are gay 6 days ago A Florida woman turned her abusive husband’s guns into the police. She was thrown into jail for armed burglary 7 days ago Woman’s thoughtful response to pro-lifer’s ‘dare’ to google abortion photos exposes what reproductive rights are really about. 8 days ago U.S. company making $750 per day, per child to keep immigrant children in ‘prison-like’ conditions  8 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers