Walmart executive reveals ultimate 'red flag' that holds people back and 5 ways to get ahead

She manages more than 2.1 million Walmart employees.

How can you get promoted during a job market slump?

Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesAug 04, 2025
The current job market in the United States is trending downward, with less companies hiring than in previous years. For many people, this means their career may remain stagnant for some time since there are less opportunities outside of their current job. Less job opportunities means more competition to get noticed by bigwigs within their own company or recruiters outside it. Many business professionals have advice and “green flags” for workers who want to stay a step ahead and get noticed for a promotion during this difficult time. However, Donna Morris, the executive vice president and chief people officer of Walmart, shared the one “red flag” that prevents success in the work place.

“Nobody wants [to hire] a Debbie Downer," Morris told CNBC's Make It. “[They’re] constantly negative. You know they're going to show up [and] they're going to bring the problem, never the solution. I like people who bring the problem and a suggestion for how they might resolve [it.]"

Look for solutions at work

For those who aren’t familiar with the term “Debbie Downer,” Morris is essentially saying that a person who is consistently negative and points out problems isn’t a person she’s looking for as an employee. That’s not to say that a person needs to be artificially cheerful all of the time, but that she and other executives would prefer people who think up solutions to problems rather than those who burden morale by constantly pointing them out without a follow-up. If you see a problem and are the one who voices the solution that helps the company, your superiors will likely take notice of that.

Refine your people skills

This is an extension of the “Debbie Downer” warning that Morris brought up. Developing people skills not only helps you at your job, but helps you get promoted or find your next occupation. As A.I. becomes a more prominent tool in the workplace, Morris believes that people skills will make a person stick out more among their peers.

“I think in the future people skills will become more critical than even they have been in the past,” said Morris in an interview with Columbia Business School (embedded below). She noted that people skills would be necessary in order to showcase adaptability and agility in ever-changing occupations.

Ask for advice/Find a mentor

“Establish relationships, find a mentor, get to know a team,” says Stacie Haller, chief career advisor at Resume Builder. “Observe the successful people, see how they work and operate, and ask for advice.”

Being a known face around your workplace, even if you work remotely, can only help you. Taking some time to invite a coworker for a coffee break or asking for one-on-one meetings with superiors to better understand their work and yours assists you two-fold.

First, they’ll notice your genuine interest in who they are and what they do. This helps you create friends with coworkers and valuable teachers from folks that are in the positions you’d like to be in. It makes you appear essential not just on paper, but also within the social fabric in the job. If for some reason you do get let go or need to pursue other opportunities, you will have a great network of people willing to help you find what you’re looking for and to become strong references, too.

Secondly, connecting with coworkers and finding a mentor won’t just make you better at your job, but show higher-ups that you’re willing to learn more, which leads is to the next tip.

Learn it all

Asking questions will not only make you more knowledgeable at your job, but also, according to a Harvard study, make you appear knowledgeable, too. Harvard Business School recommends continuous learning throughout your career. Learning about all of the ins and outs of your job and the company not only makes you more valuable to the them, but also trains you to lead when the opportunity arises.

After all, if you know how everything functions and the issues certain departments deal with, you’ll know what you’re getting into if you’re considered for a promotion. On the other end, if layoffs are incoming, the company will see you as a valued asset. If the worst occurs, you will now have even more skills and knowledge to bring to your next job. In fact, you may even present opportunities in a new field depending on what you’ve learned and the certifications you’ve acquired during your previous position.

Curate and acknowledge small wins to win big later on

“Keep meticulous track of all of your wins,” says Jack Kelly, founder and CEO of the Compliance Search Group, one of the largest and most respected executive search firms. “Make sure that your boss is aware of what you are doing. Do this in person, as well as in writing. You want a paper trail of emails, memos, and texts citing all of the great work you’ve done. Point out the times when you exceeded expectations. Go above and beyond your responsibilities and keep your manager informed of the impact you’re making at the organization. In addition to the boss, subtly let others know of your accomplishments.”

In most workplaces, your boss isn’t likely thinking about your career and future more than you. The onus is on you to speak up about it and lay out all of the evidence why they should boost you up with a bigger paycheck and responsibility. Without having any specifics to point out to them, all of your effort will be lost in the machine of the company itself. Be acknowledged. If they don’t see it, others in the company that will move on to better things will and know who to contact when they see a position that needs filling.

While the job market may be in a downturn, it ebbs and flows by nature. Following this advice could help you now or when the next wave shows itself.

walmart, job promotion, getting ahead, business tips, workplace
