Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Experts claim we're all wiping our butts the wrong way

"5 pro tips for a clean bottom"

toilet paper, digestion, bowel movements, personal hygiene, skin irritations, allergic reactions, wiping

Toilet paper at the ready.

Image via Canva - Photo by Sorapong's Images
By Mark Wales,
Mark Wales
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Aug 10, 2025

Getting rid of your, er, waste is an uncomfortable subject. But we all do it, hopefully on the daily, and a few times if your digestion is up to it. We eat and then get rid of the stuff our bodies don't need, so we need to talk about clean-up after a bowel movement.

Curtis Asbury, MD a dermatologist practicing in Selbyville, Delaware, sees a lot of people complaining about irritation on their behinds. Patients will come into his office with an irritated rectum and emphatically proclaim they aren't doing anything wrong. His simple response, "You're not wiping correctly."

In an interview with Mental Floss, Asbury said, "It's called perianal dermatitis." This inflammation of the skin around the anus is most often caused by poor anal hygiene. Some of the behaviors involved with that: wiping poorly, wiping infrequently, wiping overzealously, and wiping with things our bodies don't like and have allergic reactions to.

infections, feces, urinary tract infection, women, moisture build up, yeast infections, teenagers Woman feeling pain in buttocks area.Image via Canva - Photo by Kaspars Grinvalds

Here are five pro tips for a pristine butt:

Wipe in the correct direction

There's a right and wrong direction to this thing? Yep. We all should be wiping front to back. In order to avoid urinary tract infections and getting feces in the vaginal canal, it's been suggested women should always wipe front to back. When I was a teenager, a girlfriend was mortified I did it the other way. Apparently she was right.

Be thorough but be tender

Some people really want to be clean, so aggressively attacking the area is the thought process. "I see people scrubbing hard," Dr. Asbury said. "That just makes the problem worse." We want to gently wipe until we see clean paper. Then it's blotting and dabbing to get at the extra moisture. Excessive wiping can bring tears to the anal tissue, so clean the area instead of approaching it like trying to remove a layer of paint off the wall with a scraper.

animation, cartoon, healthy hygiene, buttocks, gently wiping, anal tissue An animated towel dry. media0.giphy.com

No more wet wipes

I've personally received praise and appreciation from guests for having wet wipes in the restroom. Apparently, I have been mistreating them and myself all these years. The chemical methylisothiazolinone is often added to inhibit bacterial growth before the wipes get from the stores to your homes. Any chemicals in the wipes stay on you unless washed off. These harmful chemicals can lead to rashes from allergic reactions. "Even the all-natural ones can cause problems," says Dr. Asbury.

Purchase a bidet

Who doesn't remember bidet's flying off the shelves during the pandemic? These cute little add-ons for every toilet send a spray of water right between your butt cheeks. The system flushes out the area offering an optimal approach to the clean up. Setting up the device is quite easy as it connects to the existing plumbing of the toilet.

Lastly, water soaked paper towels

It's suggested to dampen a paper towel instead of toilet paper because TP is too flimsy and often just falls apart. We know disintegrating toilet paper creates a whole new problem. One very important note: the towel should be placed in a waste basket after use. Some may find this concept rather disgusting. However, the bill for a plumber to unclog your pipes is equally disturbing. Throw the used towels in the trash.

And there you have it; these five pro tips to cleaning up after your visit to the toilet bowl should make a world of difference for your health.

This article originally appeared in May.

daily digestioneating and digestingexperts claimbowel movementpersonal hygienedermatologisttoilet paperfecal matterpooprashesbidets

The Latest

plastic containers, cleaning hack, grandma tip, TikTok hacks, kitchen cleaning, stain removal, dish soap trick, food stains, container cleaning, home hacks, cleaning tips, viral TikTok, kitchen tips, household tricks, plastic stain fix, simple cleaning, kitchen organization, cleaning shortcut, home cleaning, viral hack
Past Events

Grandmother's brilliant hack removes stains from plastic containers, amazes internet

tipping debate, waiter returns tip, restaurant tipping culture, tipping expectations, tipping controversy, fair wages restaurant, Reddit tipping story, tipping norms, tipping culture debate
Past Events

Diner stunned as waiter returns $25 tip, saying it’s too low

pit bulls, dogs, rescue stories, dog behavior, animal behavior
Animals

Brave pit bull saves unconscious owners by flagging down stranger

walmart, lawsuit, consumer protection, shopping tips, sales
Work & Money

Walmart to pay millions for allegedly unlawfully charging for these products

More For You

funny obituary, obituary humor, viral obituary, funeral tribute, heartwarming obituary, celebration of life, witty obituary, obituary writing, memorial story, obituary gone viral, unique obituary, viral story, father tribute, obituary news, memorial humor

If you have to have an obituary, this is the way to do it.

Canva

Son's sarcastic obituary honoring eccentric father is the perfect tribute

Funerals are generally somber, but Robert Adolph Boehm lived a life full of eccentricity and laughter. So when he passed away at age 74, his youngest son, Charles, wrote an obituary that perfectly captured his father’s unique spirit. Full of wit and humor, Charles’ tribute has since gone viral, according to The Washington Post.

“Robert Adolph Boehm, in accordance with his lifelong dedication to his own personal brand of decorum, muttered his last unintelligible and likely unnecessary curse on October 6, 2024, shortly before tripping backward over ‘some stupid mother****ing thing’ and hitting his head on the floor,” Charles wrote in the obituary, which Robertson Funeral Directors also posted on Facebook. Charles has also created a GoFundMe page to pay back his aunt, who covered the finances for Robert’s funeral, and the campaign has raised $7,684 so far.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alanis Morissette, Ironic song, James Corden, Late Late Show, 1995 music, music video, MTV Awards, Grammy nominations, 90s music, song parody, modern life, viral video, pop culture, Facebook humor, Netflix joke

Alanis Morrissette in her music video 'Ironic'.

via The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

Alanis Morissette updated 'Ironic' for today's problems and it's hilarious

Alanis Morissette's 1995 song 'Ironic" was a massive hit, making the top five in Australia, Canada, the U.S., and Norway.

It would go on to be nominated for two Grammys, and its video featuring Morissette singing in a large automobile would be nominated for six MTV Video Music Awards. But the song has drawn more than a few raised eyebrows from pedants across the English-speaking world for being about coincidences, not irony. But who cares? It's still a good song.

Keep ReadingShow less
life hacks, philosophy, sage wisdom, life experience, seniors, advice, knowledge

Older man advises younger boy.

Image via Canva.

7 lessons ‘old people’ talk about that are life hacks for any age

Experience is a good thing. The older we get and the more mistakes that we put behind us, the wisdom gained has more than just incredible value for ourselves. Sharing these life lessons with younger generations is good for everyone. There is a wealth of information available to anyone seeking a little guidance in their lives.

A Redditor shared that they appreciated an old man's advice from something they had read: “My grandpa once told me 'if you get on the wrong train, get off at the nearest station, the longer it takes you to get off, the more expensive the return trip will be.' He wasn’t talking about trains.” Finding this advice quite helpful, they sought more wisdom from the old folks. Through a Reddit post people started sharing some sayings they were told growing up.

Keep ReadingShow less
menstrual cycle, period products, tampon shopping, pads with wings, father daughter, family humor, parenting story, UK dad
Tia Savva has an invested father.
via Tia Savva/Facebook

A dad was sent to buy pads for his daughter, his text questions show hilarious effort to be a good dad

Sadly, a lot of men go out of their way to avoid learning anything about a woman's period. (That could be why throughout most of the United States — where the majority of lawmakers are men — feminine hygiene products are subject to sales tax.) So we should give some love to the guys who make an effort to learn a bit about the menstrual cycle so they can help their family members when they're in desperate need of feminine hygiene products. Personally, as a guy, the feminine hygiene aisle can be a little intimidating. There are multiple brands, styles of products, scents, and absorbency levels, and they are all color-coded.

What do the colors mean?

Keep ReadingShow less
fart walk, digestion, health, social media trend, health benefits

Going on a slow "fart walk" after dinner provides several health benefits.

Photo credit: Canva

Doctors say the ‘fart walk’ trend could help you live longer

When cookbook author and influencer Marilyn Smith discussed “fart walking” on her Instagram, she couldn’t have expected the concept to blow up as it did. Social media is abound with several posts with, "#fartwalk join in on the trend of taking a walk after dinner in order to better release intestinal gas and aid in digestion." While this crude method is a jokey trend, doctors are saying that fart walking can actually improve your life.

According to Dr. Tim Tiutan, an internal medicine physician at New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, fart walking does more than just help you better digest your meals. In an Instagram reel, Dr. Tiutan states that going on a five to ten minute walk after eating can help prevent blood sugar from spiking, thus lowering the risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bob Ross, The Joy of Painting, colorblind art, grey painting, painting tips, art inspiration, landscape painting, oil painting, art without color, painting techniques, artistic motivation, colorblind artist, famous painters, TV art show, art legacy, inspirational art, viral video, painting tutorial, creative process, mountains painting

Bob Ross worked to make painting accessible to everyone.

Cover Image Source: YouTube I @BobRoss

Fan with color blindness told Bob Ross he couldn't paint, the icon's response was amazing

Bob Ross wasn't just a famous painter; he was a man with a heart of gold. Known for his magical ability to transform empty canvases into masterpieces, his show "The Joy of Painting" remains beloved by fans. Though it concluded in 1994, the show's videos remain popular online. In Episode 4 of Season 2, which has recently gone viral, Bob meets a colorblind fan who believes he can't paint. In a warm and inspiring response, Bob demonstrates how to create art using only grey and white.

In the episode uploaded on YouTube by "The Joy of Painting" channel, Bob Ross talks about a fan who felt he couldn't paint because he was colorblind. Bob shares, "Just recently, I was doing a demonstration in a mall, and I had a man come to me, and he said, 'Bob, I could never paint because I'm colorblind. All I can see is gray tones.' So, I thought today we'd do a picture in gray just to show you that anyone can paint."

Keep ReadingShow less
YouTube, AI, artificial intelligence, healthcare, ABC News, doctors, patients, videos

Medical AI and doctor with patient.

Image via Canva - Photos by YuriArcurs and vadimguzhva

Fascinating video reveals the 3 ways AI is improving healthcare—with 1 major concern

Many people are concerned about artificial intelligence these days. Has this technology arrived to save or destroy us? Unfortunately, it's completely unanswerable at the moment, regardless of opinion. However, when it comes to medicine, AI can definitely help. In a YouTube video posted by ABC News 730, How AI is changing the way doctors treat their patients, they shared some promising information.

Speaking on the benefits and challenges of AI, doctors are finding great ways to take this technology into their profession while learning to navigate some of the difficult side effects. The video below breaks down how AI is an amazing scribe, data protector, and cancer hunter. It is also a source of dangerous misinformation, like chatbot posts about untrue vaccine concerns.

Keep ReadingShow less
Snezhana Soosh, Ukrainian artist, fatherhood art, dads daughters, father daughter, family bonds, parenting art, tender illustrations, masculine tenderness, art relationships, emotional paintings, artist inspiration, paternal love, protective fathers, heartwarming art, Soosh paintings, family relationships, fatherhood paintings, emotional fatherhood, bonding illustrations
Dads do it all, even hair.
All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.

Artist creates beautiful paintings about the relationship between a father and daughter

We'd like to introduce you to another person bringing attention to the special relationship between fathers and daughters.

Ukrainian artist Snezhana Soosh has created a series of paintings that beautifully show this amazing bond.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025