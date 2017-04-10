Audiences may hear the word “professionalism” used to describe broadcasters and journalists far more than those in other lines of work. There’s good reason that, as we’re learning all too well in 2107. The media is tasked with presenting the truth, free of color or opinion, to the public for its own consumption and analysis.

Often, that means leaving your personal feelings on an issue or a person out of a report. But broadcaster Supreet Kaur found herself in an unfathomable situation as she reported a deadly traffic accident that left three men dead and two injured.

Kaur was initially alarmed because she knew her husband was in the area, and as a reporter divulged more details, the broadcaster’s suspicions grew, all reporting on-air.

She kept her composure and remained stoic as pictures of the cars involved and the blurred images of bodies supported her worst fears. It was only after the segment ended and the bad news confirmed, that the anchor, a nine-year veteran of the network, broke down in reaction to the news. She and her husband had been married for only 18 months.

An outpouring of support has reached Kaur not just for her loss, but for her fierce and brave professionalism in the face of such devastating news. The Chief Minister of the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh commended and offered his condolences to Kaur via Twitter, stating "Salute Supreet's strength in dealing with her husband's demise with extraordinary bravery & professionalism. May departed soul rest in peace"