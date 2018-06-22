  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    An NFL QB Went 'Undercover' As A Transfer Student To Prank A College Football Team
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Michael Jordan’s Legacy May Be In Peril In The Era Of Wokeness
    by Matthew J. Cooper
  3. 3 3
    Exhausted Mom Posts A Letter Begging Husband For Help, And It’s Going Viral
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Senegal Beats Poland By Scoring The Sneakiest Goal Of The World Cup
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Detained Immigrant Children Forcibly Injected With Drugs, Lawsuit Claims
    by Aura Bogado, Reveal, Matt Smith, Reveal
  7. 7 7
    After Bullies Caused Her To Quit Twitter, Millie Bobby Brown Speaks Out Against Online Harassment
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Here’s What Happens When Kids Run For 15 Minutes A Day
    by Ross Chesham, Naomi Brooks, Colin Moran
  9. 9 9
    Australian 10K Runners Remain At Their Race’s Finish Line To Cheer On Last-Place Contestant
    by Penn Collins
Communities

Protesters Play Audio Of Detained Migrant Children Outside Kirstjen Nielsen’s House

by Tod Perry

June 22, 2018 at 14:15
Copy Link
Photo by U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Flickr.

While the fate of children detained at the U.S.-Mexico border ultimately lies in the hands of Congress, House Republicans have fumbled their latest attempt to pass immigration reform. After a more conservative immigration bill failed on June 21, the House has pushed a vote on a “compromise” bill, originally scheduled for June 22, to the last week of the month.

If passed, the bill would allow children to be detained along with their parents in facilities provided by the Department of Homeland Security while going through criminal proceedings. Although the bill would keep families together, it also appropriates $25 billion for President Trump’s long-promised border wall (not to mention, detaining families is still inhumane). In addition, the Navy has been preparing plans to construct sprawling detention centers for tens of thousands of immigrants on remote bases in California, Alabama, and Arizona. 

The House GOP’s latest stumble comes amid protests against Trump’s “zero-tolerance” border policies.

Photo courtesy of Bend the Arc: Jewish Action

On June 22, Protestors gathered in front of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s townhouse in Alexandria, Virginia. Nielsen has been a vocal supporter of the president’s forced-separation policy.

The demonstrators chanted “child snatcher” over megaphones and played an audio clip of crying children separated from their families at the U.S. border.

Protesters caught Nielsen leaving her home, pilloring her with chants of “shame” and calling her a “modern-day Nazi.”

Antipathy to the policy’s architects

Nielsen isn’t the only Trump official being followed by protestors.

Stephen Miller, Trump’s policy advisor and avid supporter-slash-probable-creator of the child-separation policy, was heckled and called a fascist while dining at Espita Mezcaleria, a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C. 

“Hey, look, guys, whoever thought we’d be in a restaurant with a real-life fascist begging [for] money for new cages?” a diner snarled at Miller, according to the New York Post. Witnesses said Miller scurried away without responding.

Giving back

Amid the aggressive conflict inspired by Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy, many people have been quietly giving to charities to help families who’ve been separated at the border. 

Dave and Charlotte Willner started a Facebook fundraising campaign to raise money for The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), the largest immigration legal services provider in Texas, and it’s been a big success — in just one week, it has raised over $18,000,000 in donations

“It is fabulous,” Jenny Hixon, director of Education, Outreach, and Development at RAICES, told Today. “The Willners seem as surprised as we are ... We can’t thank them enough for their incredible kindness.”

The president’s cruel treatment of families at the U.S. border may have marred even further America’s moral standing in the world, but it has also inspired incredible acts of bravery, generosity, and commitment that speak volumes about the nation’s true character.  

Share image courtesy of Bend the Arc: Jewish Action.

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Immigrant Fingerprint Archive Will Be Scanned To Revoke Citizenship From Fraudulent Applicants

Investigators will digitize fingerprints of immigrants that date back to the 1990s, which accounts for an estimated 315,000 prints. by Araceli Cruz
Culture

44-Year-Old NFL Star Terrell Owens Proves He’s In Fantastic Shape And Ready For A Potential CFL Comeback

He ran a very impressive 40-yard dash. by Tod Perry
Communities

Under Intense Pressure, Trump Signs Executive Order To Detain Immigrant Families Together

Trump also praised himself for having the “political courage” to solve an issue he created in the first place.  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Protesters Play Audio Of Detained Migrant Children Outside Kirstjen Nielsen’s House
Recent
Running For NET: A Mother’s Journey To Run In 50 National Parks In Honor Of Her Late Daughter about 4 hours ago Melania Trump Wears ‘I Don’t Really Care’ Jacket On A Trip To See Detained Children At The Border about 19 hours ago How This Special Olympics Athlete Races Past Expectations  about 19 hours ago Axed Teen Pregnancy Prevention Programs Win Back Federal Funds about 21 hours ago 'The Sandlot' At 25: An Interview With Director David Mickey Evans About the Baseball Cult Classic  1 day ago Refugees Tell Their Stories Through Photos Of Their Possessions 1 day ago Immigrant Fingerprint Archive Will Be Scanned To Revoke Citizenship From Fraudulent Applicants 1 day ago 44-Year-Old NFL Star Terrell Owens Proves He’s In Fantastic Shape And Ready For A Potential CFL Comeback 2 days ago Under Intense Pressure, Trump Signs Executive Order To Detain Immigrant Families Together 2 days ago Detained Immigrant Children Forcibly Injected With Drugs, Lawsuit Claims 2 days ago Senegal Beats Poland By Scoring The Sneakiest Goal Of The World Cup 3 days ago For Teen Athletes, One Sport Is Good But 2 Or More Is Better 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers