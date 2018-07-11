Recently on GOOD
A Caravan Of Grandmothers Plans To Go To The Mexico Border To Support Migrants The group leaving from New York will onboard other “grannies” and allies along the way to support migrating families.
Iranian Teen Garners Support Worldwide After Police Arrested Her For Posting Dancing Videos Women are taking their moves to the streets and on social media in solidarity with Maedeh Hojabri, who was recently arrested in Iran for dancing in her bedroom.
Washington Insider Brett Kavanaugh Is Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Kavanaugh once wrote that the president of the United States should not be subjected to legal challenges while in office.
Here’s Why You Should Think Twice About Killing Spiders In Your Home Spiders are an important part of nature and our indoor ecosystem, and they think humans look pretty scary too.
This Boot Camp Trains Young People To Fight Plastic Pollution Youth activists ages 11 to 18 help educate their communities about how to curb an environmental crisis.
The U.S. Blocked A Global Breastfeeding Initiative In Order To Benefit Formula Companies Universal breastfeeding could prevent 800,000 child deaths per year around the world, but the U.S. strong-armed other countries against it.
