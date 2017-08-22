Recently on GOOD
The Patriots Gave Donald Trump His Own Super Bowl Ring After Their White House Visit He better not get too attached to it, however...
Even Without Kaepernick, NFL Players Continue To Take A Knee “If you don’t see why you need allies for people that are fighting for equality right now, I don’t think you’ll ever see it.”
The Heartwarming Reason A Teacher Asked Her Wedding Guests Not To Buy Her Presents “I registered for tennis shoes and Converse and backpacks and winter coats."
Now That The Eclipse Is Over, You Can Put Those Glasses To Good Use For Others Don’t throw them away!
White Supremacists Aren't Thrilled With DNA Testing Results So they’re rewriting history to suit their needs.
The First Out LGBT Coach In The NFL Is A Woman The 49ers assistant coach continues to break down walls in the league.
Recent
J.K. Rowling Roasts Trump For His Latest ‘Unbelievable’ Achievement SNL’s ‘Neil DeGrasse Tyson’ Will Celebrate The Eclipse In A Most Unusual Way Fox CEO Rips Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $1MM To The Anti-Defamation League Red Sox Ask Boston To Change Street Named After Racist Former Owner An NFL Player Tested The League’s New Celebration Policy With Some Sweet Moves Not Everyone Is Happy With Tina Fey's Cake-Eating Bit Steve Bannon Removed From White House Chief Strategist Role Tim Cook, Critical Of Trump’s Response To Charlottesville, Pledges $2MM To Fight Hate From Charlottesville To Athens, People Around The World Mourn Heather Heyer Prospective Jurors At The Martin Shkreli Trial Just Couldn’t Contain Their Hate For The Pharma Bro Tampa Bay Sports Teams Pledge To Fund Removal Of Confederate Statue 80% Of America's Teachers Are White
