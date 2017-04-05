Recently on GOOD
Trump’s Approval Rating Can’t Stop Sinking Those polled believe Trump is “not honest”
NFL Star J.J. Watt Surprised His Fourth-Grade Teacher’s Class With A Gift For Her Retirement She inspired him to chase his dream of playing football. I’d say she did a good job
This Restaurant Banned Children Under 5...And Business Couldn't Be Better There's plenty of outrage over the decision, but sales are way up
After Hours Of Torturing The Internet, Pepsi Just Pulled Its Scandalous Ad It took you long enough
Tabitha Soren Captures The Fantasy Life Of American Baseball The former MTV News VJ spent 15 years documenting the lives of draft picks for the Oakland A’s, tracking their dreams, successes, and—more often—failures The former MTV News VJ spent 15 years documenting the lives of draft picks for the Oakland A’s, tracking their dreams, successes, and—more often—failures
We Know What Baby Names Are Popular. Here Are The Ones That Are Almost Extinct If you're looking for names that are suddenly unique AND familiar … here you go
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.