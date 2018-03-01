A Scholar Watched NRA TV For 6 Months So You Wouldn't Have To

Recently on GOOD
-
What’s Next for U.S. Soccer? Teamwork, Says Hope Solo “I'm happy to say that I don't really get pushed around anymore.”
-
-
Here’s What The Golden State Warriors Did Instead Of Visiting The White House “I want the players to have a good day and to do something positive and to enjoy what they're doing.”
-
A Business Was So Impressed With The Thieves That Robbed Them That They Offered Them Jobs Sound too good to be true for these criminals? Well, maybe...
-
Teams At The NFL Combines Are Asking Prospects Some Very Strange Questions What does a team do if a player does find his own mother attractive?
-
These Augmented Reality Sculptures Make Any Environment An Art Installation In AR, her works have soared above Malawi, dangled London, and floated down the Los Angeles River.
Recent
In The Final Event Of The Olympics, A Skier Took A Wrong Turn, Got Lost, And Cost Herself A Medal How Olympic Athletes Grapple With Life Once The Thrill Is Gone Ellen Uses Her Show To Praise The ‘Amazing’ Survivors Of The Parkland Shooting Watch: Olympic Gold Medalist Allyson Felix Discusses The Pressure On Women Athletes How Wartime Rationing Led To Nutella And Other Comfort Foods College Student Shoots An Impressive Array Of Basketball Shots To Win A Big Cash Prize Gun Control Protests Are Quickly Convincing Companies To End Discounts For NRA Members This Man Shuts Down The Most Popular Anti-Abortion Stance With One Simple Question YouTube’s Top Trending Video Accused A Parkland Student Of Being A Paid Actor This Experimental Restaurant Concept Aims To End ‘Food Deserts’ How Olympians Train Their Brains To Become Mentally Tough Media's Mass Shooting Coverage Has Got To Change, A Psychologist Says
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy