Internet Erupts Over NRA Ad That Got Called 'The White Equivalent Of An Isis Recruitment Video'

Recently on GOOD
-
NASA's Artificial Clouds Are More Beautiful Than Any Fireworks Mostly because they look like aliens
-
How This Chicago Organization Is Using Sports To Empower Young Girls Girls in the Game is improving the lives of those who might otherwise get left behind. Girls in the Game is improving the lives of those who might otherwise get left behind.
-
10 Years Ago, Some Famous Experts And Execs Were Certain The First iPhone Would Fail The iPhone managed to outlast the companies run by many of its critics
-
Melinda Gates Tells Trump His Plan To Cut Foreign Aid Is Dangerous She perfectly states why America hurts itself by denying global aid to others.
-
A Leaked Memo Just Revealed The Feds Are About To Roll Back Civil Rights In Schools Kids of every color, ability, and gender rely on these protections — here's what could be lost With more than 16,000 complaints alleging special ed discrimination in five years, it's clear our kids still need defending.
-
A Professor’s Response To A Single Mother Who Missed Class Goes Viral It’s can be hard for parents to make it through college.
Recent
Facebook’s Censorship Rules Protect Some Subsets Of People, But Not Others Put Down Your Starbucks, Investigators Find Seriously Unappetizing Substance New Polls Show A Vast Majority Of Americans Disapprove Of The Republican Health Care Bill This Man Selling Off 1,100 Pounds Of Rhino Horns Might Not Be As Despicable As You Think The Ironic Timing Of Trump’s Fake Time Cover In The Land Of Bill Gates, A Standoff Over Money For Schools Photographer Responds To Unsolicited Nude Pic By Sending It To The Man’s Mother Boy With Cancer Asks Comedian For Heartbreaking Favor That Takes Huge Twist Republican Senator Comes Out Against Party’s Health Care Bill Here's Why Flight Attendants Refuse To Drink The Coffee On Airplanes A Look Inside The World’s Most Beautiful Basketball Court Nintendo Just Announced Another Nostalgic Console In Time For The Holidays
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.