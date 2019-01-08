  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to conservatives angry at her dance moves with some more rump shakin’. 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Dozens of Muslim volunteers are cleaning America’s national parks during the government shutdown “as an act of faith.”
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Nancy Pelosi's blunt comments on climate change earned her a standing ovation in the new Congress.
    by Annie Reneau
  5. 5 5
    A would-be kidnapper chased this woman into a karate dojo and ran straight into a roundhouse of poetic justice.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    Mom leaves the coolest set of instructions for babysitter.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    An astronaut accidentally dialed 911 from space and Houston had a problem. 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    New York City’s mayor has just announced the city will guarantee health care to all residents by 2021.
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Health

New York City’s mayor has just announced the city will guarantee health care to all residents by 2021.

by Tod Perry

January 8, 2019 at 13:35
Copy Link
By Kevin Case/Flickr

Since the passing of the Affordable Care Act (aka “Obamacare”) in 2010, the state of New York has seen a decrease in its uninsured population by more than half. 

New York City, with a population of 8.6 million, has more than 6000,000 residents that remain uninsured, so city officials have created a landmark plan to reduce that number to zero.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made a surprise announcement on Tuesday, January 8, saying the city will soon guarantee comprehensive health care to every single resident regardless of their ability to pay or immigration status.

The plan isn’t an individual insurance plan or a single-payer health program such as the Medicare for All plan touted by progressives. Instead, the city plans to expand its current MetroPlus public insurance plan while adding a new program called NYC Care.

Through the combination of these programs, uninsured residents will gain free or affordable access to primary and secondary providers from pediatrics to OBGYN, geriatric, mental health, and other services.

“When this plan is fully implemented every New Yorker who needs a doctor will have an actual doctor with a name and a place, they’re going to have a card that will empower them to go to that doctor whenever they need,” de Blasio said. “A primary care doctor, an actual person that you can turn to that’s your doctor, and the specialty services that will make all the difference.”

The programs will cost the city an estimated $100 million a year to operate. However, de Blasio believes it will ultimately save the city money by drastically reducing residents’ trips to the emergency room.

The emergency room is the “default health care provider for so many people in this country,” de Blasio said. “It is the worst way to get health care. It is the most expensive way to get health care.”

NYC Care is set to begin in the Bronx this summer and will roll out to the rest of the boroughs by 2021.

New York City’s bold new healthcare program will be the biggest and most comprehensive health coverage program in the country. “This has never been done in the country in a comprehensive way,” de Blasio told MSNBC. “Health care isn’t just a right in theory, it must be a right in practice. And we're doing that here in this city.”

Here’s what people are saying about the stunning announcement.

Not everyone is a huge fan.

Share image by By Kevin Case/Flickr and Bill deBlasio/Twitter

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to conservatives angry at her dance moves with some more rump shakin’. 

Conservatives thought video of her having a good time was a bad thing.  by Tod Perry
Communities

This teenage cashier paid a stranger’s bill, so his community returned the favor in a big way. 

I was like, “Okay, I got you. I got you.” by Tod Perry
Communities

A would-be kidnapper chased this woman into a karate dojo and ran straight into a roundhouse of poetic justice.

Now, that’s what we call a safe space. by Leo Shvedsky
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
New York City’s mayor has just announced the city will guarantee health care to all residents by 2021.
Recent
New York City’s mayor has just announced the city will guarantee health care to all residents by 2021. about 2 hours ago Here are 9 of the coolest iPhone tips and tricks you probably never knew existed. about 2 hours ago Dozens of Muslim volunteers are cleaning America’s national parks during the government shutdown “as an act of faith.” about 2 hours ago Nancy Pelosi's blunt comments on climate change earned her a standing ovation in the new Congress. about 24 hours ago Police officers from across the country are coming together to grieve over a burning doughnut truck.  1 day ago An astronaut accidentally dialed 911 from space and Houston had a problem.  1 day ago In 1938, Nazis demanded to know if ‘The Hobbit’ author was Jewish. He responded with a high-class burn.  1 day ago Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to conservatives angry at her dance moves with some more rump shakin’.  4 days ago This teenage cashier paid a stranger’s bill, so his community returned the favor in a big way.  4 days ago A would-be kidnapper chased this woman into a karate dojo and ran straight into a roundhouse of poetic justice. 4 days ago Now New Yorkers can opt out of the gender binary by choosing “X” on their birth certificates.  5 days ago Newly-elected Republican senator Mitt Romney scorches Trump’s character in op-ed. 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers