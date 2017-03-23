  • Trending
Oklahoma Republican Believes Rape And Incest Are The Will Of God

by Tod Perry

March 23, 2017 at 11:15
Tuesday on the floor of the Oklahoma state House of Representatives, lawmakers debated a bill that would ban abortion due to genetic abnormalities and Down syndrome. If passed, doctors could have their licenses suspended or revoked, face $100,000 fines, and be sued by women who’ve had abortions. During the debate, representatives fought over whether exceptions should be made for rape and incest.

During a heated exchange, Democrat Corey Williams asked Republican George Faught, “Is rape the will of God?” Faught took a moment to collect his thoughts and answered that it is. “Well, you know, if you read the Bible, there’s actually a couple circumstances where that happened,” Faught began. “The Lord uses all circumstances. I mean, you can go down that path, but it’s a reality unfortunately,” he said.

Williams then asked Faught if he believes that incest is also the will of God. “It’s a great question to ask, and, obviously if it happens in someone’s life, it may not be the best thing that ever happened,” Faught said. “But, so you’re saying that God is not sovereign with every activity that happens in someone’s life and can’t use anything and everything in someone’s life, and I disagree with that.” 

George Faught

After news of the debate hit the press, Faught clarified his thoughts and the will of God Almighty to a local NBC station. “Life, no matter how it is conceived, is valuable and something to be protected. Let me be clear, God never approves of rape or incest,” Faught said. “However, even in the worst circumstances, God can bring beauty from ashes.” So, if you’re keeping score, God is all powerful; therefore, rape and incest do happen under his supervision. But, he doesn’t like it and, sometimes, good can come from it. 

If Faught wants the state of Oklahoma to operate under Biblical law, then he should introduce bills that force women to marry their rapists (Deuteronomy 22:28-29). He should also back a law that says that if a woman is raped in the city and isn’t loud about it, both she and her attacker should be stoned to death (Deuteronomy 22:23-24). Or maybe we should give everyone a break and keep church and state separate as it says in the Constitution. 

 

