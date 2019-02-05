  • Trending
Lifestyle

One incredible music video created from combining 77 Hollywood dance scenes.

by Adam Albright-Hanna

February 5, 2019 at 1:15
Host or no host, the Oscars are coming up, and we’ve decided to get in the spirit by re-sharing this amazing video from a few years ago. Talented video editor Robert Jones created this mashup as a tribute to Hollywood movie dance scenes (77 of them to be exact), and the result was an instant viral video that was immediately watched by over 10 million people. Set to the tune of Men Without Hats' "The Safety Dance," the video's hypnotically compelling elements of nostalgic and fun hits a sweet spot that so many viral video creators are always trying to hit. 

 

A version of this article was originally published September 19, 2013. It has been updated. 

