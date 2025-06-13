Skip to content
Texas server goes viral for calling out non-tippers: 'Zero dollars!'

When customers left him nothing, he showed the real cost of stiffing your server.

Waiter talking to his table

Canva
GOOD Staff
Jun 13, 2025
GOOD Staff
A Texas Roadhouse server is stirring up debate about tipping culture after exposing what happens when diners skip the tip line.

Keven Manochit, a server and TikTok creator, shared a video showing a receipt for a $98 meal—completely unpaid on the tip line. His reaction was blunt: “Zero (...) dollars!”

Manochit explained what many diners don’t realize: servers often have to tip out a percentage of their total sales to bartenders and bussers. So when a table doesn’t tip, the server actually pays money out of pocket.


tipping culture, texas roadhouse, keven manochit, viral tiktok, non tipping customers, restaurant wages, server rant, viral receipt, tipping debate, food service workersServer talking to customerCanva

Another server, @bossybottom10, agreed in a comment: “Every table we serve, we have to give a percentage of the sales from that check to bartenders/bussers, etc.”

"If you're not going to tip, at least keep the bill low so I don't have to pay extra!"
— @gabbyyyylocaa

Many in the restaurant community chimed in, sharing their own frustration. One user, @serans_, added, “I wish people understood this more!!! If I have 1k of food sales at my restaurant that means I pay $50 even if I didn’t get tipped that much the whole day.”


tipping culture, texas roadhouse, keven manochit, viral tiktok, non tipping customers, restaurant wages, server rant, viral receipt, tipping debate, food service workersTip jarCanva

Not everyone agreed. Some viewers argued tipping shouldn’t be expected at all.

@xoxogellssss wrote, “If tipping is make-or-break for you, maybe find a different job.”

Another, @deekayarr, questioned how often servers really lose money, saying, “Post videos of the tips you do get. I know a lot of people in the server community, and even on bad days, they are still taking home decent tips.”


tipping culture, texas roadhouse, keven manochit, viral tiktok, non tipping customers, restaurant wages, server rant, viral receipt, tipping debate, food service workersUnhappy serverCanva

Manochit didn’t stop there. In a follow-up video, he directly called out regulars who never tip yet expect good service every time.

"We know you don't tip, and that's exactly why we serve you the way we serve you." — @kevenmanochit

His response split viewers again. Some praised him for exposing entitled customers, while others criticized him for letting it affect his professionalism.

@kevenmanochit

The viral rant has reignited a familiar question: should tipping remain a standard part of dining in the U.S., or should restaurants simply pay fair wages so servers don’t depend on tips to make a living?

What’s your take—should tipping stay, or should it go?

This article originally appeared earlier this year.


