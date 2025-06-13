Texas server goes viral for calling out non-tippers: ‘Zero dollars!’

A Texas Roadhouse server is stirring up debate about tipping culture after exposing what happens when diners skip the tip line.
Keven Manochit, a server and TikTok creator, shared a video showing a receipt for a $98 meal—completely unpaid on the tip line. His reaction was blunt: “Zero (...) dollars!”
"Zero (...) dollars!"
— @kevenmanochit
Restaurant recieptCanva
Manochit explained what many diners don’t realize: servers often have to tip out a percentage of their total sales to bartenders and bussers. So when a table doesn’t tip, the server actually pays money out of pocket.
Server talking to customerCanva
Another server, @bossybottom10, agreed in a comment: “Every table we serve, we have to give a percentage of the sales from that check to bartenders/bussers, etc.”
"If you're not going to tip, at least keep the bill low so I don't have to pay extra!"
— @gabbyyyylocaa
Many in the restaurant community chimed in, sharing their own frustration. One user, @serans_, added, “I wish people understood this more!!! If I have 1k of food sales at my restaurant that means I pay $50 even if I didn’t get tipped that much the whole day.”
Tip jarCanva
Not everyone agreed. Some viewers argued tipping shouldn’t be expected at all.
@xoxogellssss wrote, “If tipping is make-or-break for you, maybe find a different job.”
Another, @deekayarr, questioned how often servers really lose money, saying, “Post videos of the tips you do get. I know a lot of people in the server community, and even on bad days, they are still taking home decent tips.”
Unhappy serverCanva
Manochit didn’t stop there. In a follow-up video, he directly called out regulars who never tip yet expect good service every time.
"We know you don't tip, and that's exactly why we serve you the way we serve you." — @kevenmanochit
His response split viewers again. Some praised him for exposing entitled customers, while others criticized him for letting it affect his professionalism.
@kevenmanochit
#bekind #tipyourserver #server #serverlife #texasroadhouse #texasroadhouseserver #serverproblems #servertiktok #servertok #servers #serverstories
The viral rant has reignited a familiar question: should tipping remain a standard part of dining in the U.S., or should restaurants simply pay fair wages so servers don’t depend on tips to make a living?
What’s your take—should tipping stay, or should it go?
This article originally appeared earlier this year.