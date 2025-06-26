Skip to content
Missouri mom opens childhood time capsule — and discovers her younger self predicted the future

She expected old photos and drawings—but never imagined she'd predicted her own future.

time capsule, nostalgia, viral tiktok, parenting, childhood memories, second grade, missouri mom

A young woman looks through a time capsule

Canva
Adam Albright-Hanna
By Adam Albright-HannaJun 26, 2025
Adam Albright-Hanna
Most of us would love a chance to meet our childhood selves, even for a moment. But Carrie Grigery, a mom from Ashland, Missouri, recently came closer to that experience than most of us ever will. Just before turning 33, she opened a time capsule she'd sealed 25 years ago in Miss Connie Taylor's second-grade classroom at Terrace Elementary School in Richardson, Texas.

"I usually get a little sad around my birthdays, so I wanted to do something different this year," Grigery told Newsweek, reflecting on her unique decision to revisit her younger self's memories.

Despite packing the capsule herself, Grigery couldn't recall what she'd tucked away inside. "Honestly, I didn't remember a single thing," she admitted. "My memory is awful."

time capsule, nostalgia, viral tiktok, parenting, childhood memories, second grade, missouri momA smiling woman reads an old letterCanva

That forgetfulness turned the unboxing into an emotional and surprising journey. The biggest shock was a drawing she'd done as an 8-year-old—a self-portrait of her holding a baby. It caught her off guard because Grigery had never imagined herself as maternal, at least not until adulthood.

"I was genuinely stunned," Grigery explained to Newsweek. "I spent most of my early adult life insisting I'd never have kids. I even feared pregnancy. Yet here I was, holding this drawing of a future I somehow predicted as a child."

Today, Grigery is the proud mother of two children—an 8-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter. Experiencing the capsule with them added another emotional layer. "Seeing my second-grade drawing and handwriting next to my son's was hilarious and heartwarming," she shared, laughing. "Let's just say my drawing skills were definitely better. We all got a good laugh from that."

time capsule, nostalgia, viral tiktok, parenting, childhood memories, second grade, missouri momA mom cooks with her two young childrenCanva

Grigery shared her emotional reveal on TikTok, where it quickly resonated, garnering more than a million views.

@carriegrigery

Opening my 25 year old time capsule on the eve of my 33rd bday 😭 #birthday #timecapsule #2000 #2025 #terraceelementaryschool #richardsontexas #richardson

Amidst all the nostalgia and humor, there was one poignant moment that stood out.

Inside the capsule was a warm, thoughtful message from Miss Connie Taylor, her second-grade teacher. Grigery hasn't seen or heard from Miss Taylor since 2000, and she's been unable to locate her online. "It really made me sad," she shared. "Her words were so kind, and it hit me just how much teachers impact us, often without ever knowing. I'd love nothing more than to find her and let her know how much her note meant."

time capsule, nostalgia, viral tiktok, parenting, childhood memories, second grade, missouri momAn empty second-grade classroomCanva

For Grigery, opening her time capsule wasn't just about revisiting her past—it was about reconnecting with herself, appreciating the present, and hopefully, thanking someone special who shaped her journey.

