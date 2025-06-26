Missouri mom opens childhood time capsule — and discovers her younger self predicted the future

Social norms are passed down through history. They reflect the overall views and standards of our communities. Japanese culture is steeped in its history and certain habits and behaviors have a massive impact on how they treat each other and the world at large.

Cleanliness in public spaces

Sensoji Temple in Asakusa, Japan. Image via Canva - Photo by Shawn.ccf

One of the first things to notice about Japan is how clean all the public spaces are. At the same time there is a significant lack of outdoor trash bins. Societal harmony is an important value to the Japanese people. Keeping a clean environment is a communal concern. Holding a candy wrapper or empty water bottle until you get home is the established norm. Often people carry an extra paper or plastic bag to accomplish this task.

Removing shoes indoors

Most people in Japan will take their shoes off when entering their houses. There is often a dedicated space for this. Many places you might come across in public areas might ask for you to remove your shoes as well. Cleanliness is held in very high regard and shoes bring in the soil and dirt from the outside. Removing a person's shoes shows respect to the people and the place hosting you.

Bowing

Bowing. Image via Canva - Photo by Ababsolutum

There are different types of bows to demonstrate different purposes. Bows exist for a morning greeting all the way to bows for status recognition. In fact, it is the preferred greeting over a handshake. Surprisingly you might see someone bowing over their phone conversation. Companies train employees in the proper way to bow and greet customers. Bowing is a form of respect. It is considered polite. And signifies trust by showing vulnerability with an exposed head and adverted eyes.

Punctuality

Being on time is more than a basic courtesy. With a history heavily influenced by the teachings of Confucianism, order, respect, and social duty have made a strong and lasting impression upon the people. Not wasting another person's time is a deeply rooted, cultural value. Things like the bus and train run on a very tight schedule. When services are running late even by a little, there are announcements and apologies.

Apologize often and sincerely

Japan literally has an apology culture. This is not necessarily an admittance of fault. It's used to regain trust, to be humble, and to show politeness. This demonstration could be perceived as preserving honor or 'saving face.' Like bowing there are many different words used to show various versions of an apology from, 'I was inexcusable' to an 'excuse me.'

Minimal interrupting during conversations

Talking over each other seems to be the social norm in the states these days. However, a great way to show politeness is remaining silent in a conversation until an opening to speak occurs. Sometimes remaining silent can be intentional to demonstrate contemplation and allow time for a person to think about the appropriate response. Interjections are a cultural norm such as the 'yes' or 'huh' we might use in english. The idea being to demonstrate active listening and respect.

Presenting and receiving items with two hands

A gift exchange. Image via Canva - Photo by Masafumi_Nakanishi

A two handed exchange demonstrates a deliberate act and shows attentiveness. Often people will include a slight bow to add status or significance. One redditor commented on the practice, "Using one hand to give something is the equivalent of throwing it to them."

Not talking on the phone in public transit

With the tradition of avoiding the inconvenience of others, it is considered extremely rude to talk on the phone when on a train. In general people are aware of where they use their phones in public as drawing attention to oneself is undesirable. People may watch videos or text, but with headphones. Japanese people are always aware of how they are behaving and the impact that has on their surroundings.

Japan tries to be a harmonious society. Often putting the needs of the community above one's own personal wants and gains. They try to avoid making a fuss because having a negative impact on the people around them goes against the established social norms of their community. Being courteous and polite is important for most cultures. The Japanese people have just taken it next-level.