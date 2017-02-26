Recently on GOOD
-
Shocking Oscar Upset Triggers Post-Election PTSD It’s November 8 all over again
-
After Making History, Viola Davis Gave A Powerful Oscars Speech That Left Pretty Much Everyone In Tears “Exhume those bodies. Exhume those stories”
-
Here’s Why Actors And Actresses Wore Blue Ribbons At The Oscars Hollywood is standing up for this organization in a big way
-
Auto Execs Just Demanded The Right To Pollute Even More Than They Already Do If they win, you’ll pay more for gas and we’ll speed up global warming
-
Democrats Just Picked Their New Leader “We’ve got earnest, sincere work to do”
-
6 #Resistance Gifts That Should Go Inside Oscar Goody Bags Streep doesn’t need a free trip to Italy—but she could use an ACLU card
Live Well. Do Good.
Recent
Shocking Oscar Upset Triggers Post-Election PTSD Social Media Goes Wild After Shocking Mix-Up At The Oscars After Making History, Viola Davis Gave A Powerful Oscars Speech That Left Pretty Much Everyone In Tears Here’s Why Actors And Actresses Wore Blue Ribbons At The Oscars Auto Execs Just Demanded The Right To Pollute Even More Than They Already Do Democrats Just Picked Their New Leader 6 #Resistance Gifts That Should Go Inside Oscar Goody Bags How Ice Cream Came To America 10 Of Twitter’s Most Hilarious Reactions To NASA’s Discovery Of Seven Earth-Like Planets Caitlyn Jenner Criticizes President Trump’s Transgender Bathroom Order Oakland A's Pitcher Sean Doolittle Frames The Immigration Issue Perfectly Teacher's Quiz On Heterosexuality Highlights The Ridiculous Line Of Thinking Homophobes Use
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.