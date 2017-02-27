  • Trending
Culture

The Other Huge Oscars Mistake That Might Be Even Worse Than Messing Up Best Picture

by Leo Shvedsky

February 27, 2017 at 16:45
Copy Link

 

Jan Chapman would like Hollywood to know she’s alive and well. To paraphrase the late, great Mark Twain, rumors of her death have been greatly exaggerated.

While everyone is still talking about the historic screw up last night that accidentally caused “La La Land” to be declared Best Picture before correctly giving the statue to “Moonlight,” this other flub may have had much more real world consequences, reportedly “devastating” a longtime Hollywood producer.

Each year, the Academy Awards run an “In Memoriam” list, honoring industry stalwarts who have died during the past year. One of those listed was costume designer Janet Patterson. The longtime professional was nominated for four Oscars and worked on memorable films including “The Piano,” “Portrait Of A Lady.” amongst others during he

The only problem was the photo displayed during her In Memoriam moment was that of Jan Chapman, who is very much still alive.

“I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson,” Chapman told Variety. “I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered. Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up.”

The pair had worked together on “The Piano,” which may have led to the embarrassing mix up.

Despite the major error, the Academy hasn’t publicly commented on the mistake, even to apologize Patterson’s family or to Chapman directly. But we understand if they have their hands full at the moment.

 

