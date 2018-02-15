Pakistan’s Simple Climate Fix Has The Whole World Watching

Recently on GOOD
NBA Coach Claims The Government Doesn't Care 'That Children Are Being Shot To Death' Once again, the frustrated coach offers his thoughts on the government’s inaction in curbing gun violence.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Offers A Profane And Honest Send-Off To Cancer After Her Surgery The send-off is short, sweet, and very much in keeping with Dreyfus’ “Veep” character.
Trump Suggests Students At Douglas High Are Partially Responsible For The Tragic Mass Shooting The NRA doesn’t have to worry about Trump blaming them.
Here’s A List Of Politicians With White Supremacist Ties Currently Running For Congress Trumpism has emboldened white supremacists to come out of the shadows.
Bacteria Might Hold The Answers In The Global Battle Against Oil Spills The Gulf of Mexico is bouncing back from the Deepwater Horizon disaster. Scientists say it’s all thanks to one busy bacteria.
