  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    The Oscars Showed Us Why Typography Matters
    by Benjamin Bannister
  3. 3 3
    Dad Tracks His Son’s First Words In Spreadsheets, Revealing Kids’ Astronomical Learning Curves
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Warning: You May Feel Empathy For Donald Trump After Reading This
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    Fox News Host Tries To Take On Bill Nye In Scientific Debate
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    What The President’s Messy Desk Really Means 
    by Andre Grant
  7. 7 7
    Read The Heartbreaking Letter Donald Trump’s Grandfather Wrote About Deportation 
    by Stacey Leasca
  8. 8 8
    Brave Computer Scientists Peered Into The Brains Of Internet Trolls
    by Cristian Danescu-Niculescu-Mizil, Justin Cheng, Michael Bernstein
  9. 9 9
    See How All Pixar Movies Are Changed For International Audiences
    by Penn Collins
Culture

Patton Oswalt’s Daughter Sent Donald Trump A Postcard Letting Him Know How She Feels

by Penn Collins

March 7, 2017 at 12:10
Copy Link

Any Twitter troll who’s had the misfortune of picking a fight with comedian Patton Oswalt on Twitter knows that he is tenacious in his response and conviction. Apparently, those characteristics are genetic, because he recently posted a photo of his daughter holding a letter meant for Donald Trump, and what it lacks in prose, it more than makes up for in poignancy.

It’s a missive of few words, but some Twitter users were left wondering if it couldn’t be dumbed down a little more for the sake of resonance.

Or if maybe it could be tweaked to characterize the president a little better. 

Either way, this is the type of thing that a typical president would brush off. Nonetheless, we can probably expect Sean Spicer to issue a response to the letter via a press conference in the coming days. And a forthcoming Alice Oswalt-Donald Trump Twitter feud. 

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Is Artificial Turf Toxic?

The chemicals used to make fake grass may pose health risks to athletes by Stuart Shalat
Health

Inside The Vexing Quest To Safely Light Our Modern Lives

For better sleep, try more (of the right) light—not less by Alex Schechter
Lifestyle

Frustrated By Political Red Tape, Chance The Rapper Donates $1MM To Chicago Schools

“Do your job” by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
You can now personalize your medicine using your DNA https://t.co/uwJfJ9VJHw https://t.co/sF3Ei32SfH
Patton Oswalt’s Daughter Sent Donald Trump A Postcard Letting Him Know How She Feels
Recent
Patton Oswalt’s Daughter Sent Donald Trump A Postcard Letting Him Know How She Feels about 1 hour ago The Very Simple Explanation Of Why We Make Silly Mistakes about 1 hour ago One Side Effect Of The Retail Industry’s Downturn: More Creepy Abandoned Malls about 3 hours ago The President’s New Travel Ban Faces Legal Roadblocks about 4 hours ago Stop What You're Doing This Instant And Change All Your Passwords Immediately about 20 hours ago New Coke Ad Shows A Brother and Sister Fighting Over The Pool Boy about 21 hours ago Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question about 21 hours ago Is Artificial Turf Toxic? about 21 hours ago Inside The Vexing Quest To Safely Light Our Modern Lives about 21 hours ago Frustrated By Political Red Tape, Chance The Rapper Donates $1MM To Chicago Schools about 23 hours ago Meet The (Pea) Milk Man Fighting Big Dairy about 23 hours ago 3 Ways This New 'Softer' Travel Ban Is Still Dangerous 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers