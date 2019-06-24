  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Twitter is losing its mind after a woman brings home a super creepy doll from an antique shop. 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  3. 3 3
    White students asked this African-American student to give up his seat. He trolled them to oblivion.
    by Matt Nedostup
  4. 4 4
    America has its first Native poet laureate and her interview is a must-read.
    by Heidi Lux
  5. 5 5
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Amazon tried to slam AOC after she said they pay ‘starvation wages’ — but Amazon workers have her back.
    by Molly Mulshine
  7. 7 7
    Ex-racists share powerful stories about how and why they changed their minds.
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    What does the dust in your home mean for your health?
  9. 9 9
    NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home.
    by Tod Perry
Communities

A Florida 1st grader is collecting PB&J jars to make sure her classmates have enough to eat.

by Joe McCarthy

June 24, 2019 at 11:15
Copy Link

Eva Chapman sensed that one of her classmates at Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange, Florida, might struggle with hunger at home.

So she told her mom that she wanted to start a food drive to help the girl and others in similar situations get enough food to eat, according to ABC News.

Her goal? To collect 10 million jars of peanut and jelly.

Since the drive started in April, Chapman is well on the way to her goal — she’s collected 1,033 jars of peanut butter and jelly to date and with the increased publicity her story has received, that number will likely keep rising.

"We are getting more and more peanut butter and jelly so we could have some for the children that have hot lunch and so they could have peanut butter and jelly for the summer," she said in a video interview with Volusia County Schools.

Chapman’s generosity has spurred other PB&J drives in the neighboring area and has attracted donations from people around the country.

"Other parents, other students, other schools, and even [in] other districts, I'm hearing, students are following her lead and wanting to impact other students in a positive way and make sure that no kids go hungry over the summer break," Andrea Hall, the principal of Spruce Creek, told ABC News.

Chapman and her mom have packaged up the jars and sent them to food pantries, including a new one that began in her own school.

Her story and budding activism highlight the widespread hunger that occurs in the United States, and the rampant inequality that makes such an injustice possible.

An estimated 41 million people throughout the US have trouble getting the food they need and regularly go hungry.

That includes more than 12 million children who live in food insecure homes. A nutritious diet is essential to a child’s development and makes it possible for a student to flourish in school. Children who go through their classes hungry often struggle to pay attention, stay awake, retain and information. Lack of food ultimately impacts school performance and can prevent a student from reaching their full potential later in life. Because most parents work during the the daytime, millions of children experience a surge in hunger during summer break when they can no longer rely on the regularity of school meals.  

Hunger doesn’t just affect students in primary and secondary school. In fact, nearly half of college students report skipping meals because of a lack of money, even as they take on huge amounts of debt to pay for tuition and living expenses.

Schools throughout the US have become unlikely battlegrounds in the fight for food justice. Recently, a cafeteria worker was fired for giving a student who didn’t have money a hot meal.

Countless other schools regularly punish and humiliate kids for not paying their school lunch tabs, even though their families are unable to afford the costs.

These incidents have sparked a backlash, with advocates arguing that no student should have to go hungry, especially when it impacts learning so much. In cities like New York, where the government voted to make all school lunch free, this argument is winning out.

Even though she’s just 6 years old, Chapman is working toward that goal in Florida.

"It's quantifiable to her at this young age when she sees all the jars come and go from our house, from my office," Chapman’s mom told ABC News. "She can feel that sense of pride and accomplishment and I think more than anything else, she's happy that she was able to help other kids."

This article originally appeared on Global Citizen. You can read it here.

Recently on GOOD
Slideshow The Planet

NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home.

Breathe easy.  by Tod Perry
Communities

Ex-racists share powerful stories about how and why they changed their minds.

“Sesame Street. I'm not even joking … It kind of snowballed from there.” by Tod Perry
Communities

Amazon tried to slam AOC after she said they pay ‘starvation wages’ — but Amazon workers have her back.

Amazon workers rose up to speak truth to power. by Molly Mulshine
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A Florida 1st grader is collecting PB&J jars to make sure her classmates have enough to eat.
Recent
What does the dust in your home mean for your health? 1 day ago America has its first Native poet laureate and her interview is a must-read. 3 days ago Kamala Harris says her Department of Justice would have ‘no choice’ but to prosecute Trump. 3 days ago The Supreme Court just ruled that Maryland’s ‘Peace Cross’ can stay on public land.  3 days ago Twitter is losing its mind after a woman brings home a super creepy doll from an antique shop.  4 days ago A scientific study just proved that ‘brain supplements’ are completely useless. 4 days ago NASA says these 18 plants are the best at naturally filtering the air in your home. 4 days ago Ex-racists share powerful stories about how and why they changed their minds. 5 days ago Amazon tried to slam AOC after she said they pay ‘starvation wages’ — but Amazon workers have her back. 5 days ago The UK just banned sexist ads. It could change the way an entire generation of girls learns to see themselves. 7 days ago Have we already had a gay president? Pete Buttigieg thinks so.  7 days ago High-school graduate’s speech goes viral after he calls out his school’s alleged sexual assault, bullying, and neglect. 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers