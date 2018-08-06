  • Trending
Culture

Seth Rogen Tweets Little-Known Facts About ‘Pineapple Express’ For Its 10th Anniversary

by Tod Perry

August 6, 2018 at 16:20
Copy Link
Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr

The year 2008 was a simpler time. Tweeting was something that was left to the birds. Donald Trump was best known as host of “The Apprentice,” and nobody thought weed would be legal for recreational purposes any time soon.

But there has been a sea change in public opinion on recreational marijuana over the past decade. In 2008, around 30% of the American public thought marijuana should be legal for recreational purposes, and since, that number has doubled to 61%. 

Now, marijuana is legal for recreational purposes in nine states and Washington, D.C. A major reason why it’s become acceptable by a majority of Americans has to be its prevalence its in mainstream pop culture, especially in music and films. And one of the most popular stoner films of all time has to be “Pineapple Express.”

 

via GIPHY

On Wednesday, August 6, 2008, “Pineapple Express,” hit theaters starring Seth Rogen, James Franco, and Danny McBride. The action comedy about a rare strain of weed was a box office hit, raking in over $100 million. The film ranks third on Rolling Stone’s list of the “Ten Best Stoner Films of All Time.”

To celebrate the film’s tenth anniversary, Rogen went off on a tweetstorm, dropping little-known facts about the film. We’ve collected them here for our stoner friends who may have trouble with short-term memory loss.

Share image by Gage Skidmore/Flickr

