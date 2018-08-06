The year 2008 was a simpler time. Tweeting was something that was left to the birds. Donald Trump was best known as host of “The Apprentice,” and nobody thought weed would be legal for recreational purposes any time soon.

But there has been a sea change in public opinion on recreational marijuana over the past decade. In 2008, around 30% of the American public thought marijuana should be legal for recreational purposes, and since, that number has doubled to 61%.

Now, marijuana is legal for recreational purposes in nine states and Washington, D.C. A major reason why it’s become acceptable by a majority of Americans has to be its prevalence its in mainstream pop culture, especially in music and films. And one of the most popular stoner films of all time has to be “Pineapple Express.”

On Wednesday, August 6, 2008, “Pineapple Express,” hit theaters starring Seth Rogen, James Franco, and Danny McBride. The action comedy about a rare strain of weed was a box office hit, raking in over $100 million. The film ranks third on Rolling Stone’s list of the “Ten Best Stoner Films of All Time.”

To celebrate the film’s tenth anniversary, Rogen went off on a tweetstorm, dropping little-known facts about the film. We’ve collected them here for our stoner friends who may have trouble with short-term memory loss.

#PineappleExpress came out ten years ago today. Here’s some fun facts about the movie! pic.twitter.com/8dMjT2YKyE — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

The name #PineappleExpress was around for years before the movie. It’s a Hawaiian weather system that sometimes hits the Pacific Northwest, which is where we’re from. Evan heard the name and said “that would be a great name for a movie.” Years later we found a perfect fit. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

In #PineappleExpress, me and my co-writer Evan had to roll all the cross joints needed to film (about 100) ourselves because nobody else on the crew could roll them properly. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

We wrote #PineappleExpress express for me to play Saul and Franco to play Dale. James wanted to switch roles, and I didn’t care that much, so we did. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

The reason Saul wears a headband in #PineappleExpress is the result of another injury. There’s a shot (that’s in the movie) when we are running through the woods, Franco hits his head on a tree. He actually hit his head on a screw that was holding a pad in place and got stitches. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

Throughout the fight scene in Red’s house in #PineappleExpress, I broke my finger and Danny McBride got his head cracked open when Franco hit him with the bong. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

Kanye came to the premiere of #PineappleExpress. pic.twitter.com/VpOMXHoiJI — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

In #PineappleExpress, Saul calls his shit weed “Snicklefritz” because it’s what our practical FX supervisor would call his second in command when he didn’t like what he was doing and we thought it was hilarious. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

We DID have a smoking billboard for #PineappleExpress that got shut down by the fire department because people keep thinking it was on fire. https://t.co/UslrDgNyuN — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

Huey Lewis and the News recorded an original theme song for #PineappleExpress. We were inspired by our favorite 80s movies that had rock songs with their titles. Here he is performing it on Kimmel: https://t.co/nXVbuiW9z0 via @YouTube — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

In #PineappleExpress, originally, Red killed Matheson with a Ford Fiesta, but Ford didn’t want their car involved in a movie murder so we had to change it to a Daewoo Lanos, which is ultimately much funnier I think. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

I did my 99% of my own stunts in #PineappleExpress, (which might explain all the injuries) including this one: pic.twitter.com/DrV9jF1wIS — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

While we were filming the scene where Red is taped to the chair in #PineappleExpress, Danny had to actually be taped in the chair all day and we couldn’t let him out because it took too long to put him back. pic.twitter.com/vBmmcRTuiL — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

In #PineappleExpress, Red was originally supposed to die the first time he was shot when he was tied up in his apartment, but we thought Danny Mcbride was so funny that we just kept bringing him back to life. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

The shots of the dick drawings on the principals desk in Superbad was actually filmed on the set of #PineappleExpress in the woods while we were shooting Dale and Saul destroying their cell phones. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

