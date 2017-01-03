A livestream festival for good.
Finland Experiments With The Universal Basic Income How will it make people behave?
Mapping The Koch Brothers’ Influence Over Trump’s Environmental Policies Despite repeated snubs from the fossil-fuel billionaires, the President-elect’s administration is set to be full of their allies
Retired Boxing Star Opens About His Post-Career Battle With Depression “You can take on the world in the ring but this problem called depression, you can't take it on.”
See Tesla’s ‘Autopilot’ In Action As The Car Predicts A Crash, Then Brakes To Avoid It The video shows cars are now basing decisions on things we can’t even see.
Wendy’s Scorches Twitter Troll In Magnificent Clap Back He was burned so badly he deleted his account
The First Meteor Shower Of The Year Will Be Hitting The Skies Tonight Celebrate surviving 2016 the cosmic way
Vegetarians just proved everybody wrong in a big way. https://t.co/1mK42YB4rh https://t.co/bs4DlDapgk
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.