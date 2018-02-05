  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Donald Trump Hasn’t Received An Invite To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Eli Manning And Odell Beckham Recreated ‘Dirty Dancing’ For A Hilarious Super Bowl Ad
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    The Super Bowl Generates 40 Tons Of Trash. It's Possible None Of It Will Go To A Landfill.
    by Erin Canty
  4. 4 4
    9 Incredible Photos Of A Year In Trump’s America
    by Sophie Fabbri
  5. 5 5
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    Even Casual Fans Can Answer These 5 Football Questions That Jeopardy Contestants Couldn't
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Mental Health Advocate Perfectly Explains Why Depression Makes People Tired
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Michigan State Students Protest In Response To The Handling Of The Larry Nassar Case
    by Penn Collins
Culture

Rumored Prince Hologram Fails To Materialize During The Super Bowl Halftime Show 

by Tod Perry

February 5, 2018 at 14:25
Copy Link
Image via NFL/YouTube.

THE GOOD NEWS:

After his untimely death, Prince’s family is honoring his wishes. 

Before Prince’s untimely death in 2016, the Minneapolis native was in talks to play the first concert at the then-under-construction $1.1-billion U.S. Bank Stadium. So it was fitting the NFL planned a tribute to the artist during Super Bowl LII, the first to be played in the new arena. 

In the week before the Super Bowl, rumors began to circulate that the halftime performance, featuring Justin Timberlake, would include a Prince hologram. Prince fans were understandably upset by the rumor, until Prince’s former collaborator and one-time fiancée Sheila E. set the record straight.

A Twitter account run by Prince’s brother, Omarr Baker, said that he did not authorize the use of any Prince hologram.

There a few things tackier than seeing a performance by the hologram of a deceased person, and Prince had spoken out against holograms in the past. “That’s the most demonic thing imaginable,” Prince told Guitar World in 1998. “If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age. That whole virtual reality thing … it really is demonic. And I am not a demon. Also, what they did with that Beatles song, manipulating John Lennon’s voice to have him singing from across the grave … that’ll never happen to me. To prevent that kind of thing from happening is another reason why I want artistic control.”

While there was no Prince hologram onstage during the halftime show, Timberlake did perform “I Would Die 4 U” alongside a projection of His Royal Badness. The Super Bowl also paid tribute to Prince by projecting his symbol outside the stadium.

Prince gave an incredible performance during the 2007 Super Bowl Halftime show. It’s widely considered the best in Super Bowl halftime history

Share image by ​Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images.

Recently on GOOD
Innovation

America’s Cities Have A Hunger Problem That Can't Be Solved With Food Alone 

Getting surplus food to those who need it is only the beginning of curing hunger.  by Liz Ohanesian
Communities

White Supremacists Recruiting On College Campuses Has Hit ‘Unprecedented’ Levels 

One group accounts for nearly half the incidents. by Tod Perry
Design

9 Incredible Photos Of A Year In Trump’s America

Photojournalists have been busy documenting this wild year. by Sophie Fabbri
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Rumored Prince Hologram Fails To Materialize During The Super Bowl Halftime Show 
Recent
Social Networks Can Help Fight Social Anxiety 5 days ago An Ecologist Makes A Big Difference On A Small Island  5 days ago The Son Of An NFL Hall-Of-Famer On His Struggles With Football Fandom 6 days ago Tom Brady Abruptly Ends Interview After Radio Host Crudely Insults The QB’s 5-Year-Old Daughter 6 days ago Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Pledge $200k To Time’s Up In Honor Of USA Gymnastics 6 days ago The Super Blue Blood Moon Was Super Awesome  6 days ago Trump’s State Of The Union Ticket Has A Major Typo  6 days ago A Teen Adventurer Responded To Trolls' Sexist Remarks With An Awesome Photo From The South Pole 7 days ago Fitness Apps Have Been Revealing Locations Of Secret Military Bases Around The Globe 7 days ago FEMA Is Ending Aid To Puerto Rico. But Locals Are Helping Each Other In Unexpected Ways   7 days ago Cleveland Baseball Team Removes Racist Logo From Uniforms 7 days ago Millions Of Refugees Could Benefit From Big Data — But We're Not Using It 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers