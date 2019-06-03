Why I moved across the country for the Purpose Accelerator.

Recently on GOOD
Barack Obama received a standing ovation and ‘MVP’ chant at the NBA Finals. England wasn’t as kind to Trump. President Trump isn’t receiving such a positive welcome in England.
These photos of a high school grad embracing her Dad at the border reminds us what’s at stake in the immigration debate. Immigrants are our sons, daughters, parents and our families.
Single dad's viral post to his employees demands they have a social life. Boss of the year. This is what real leadership looks like.
After he admitted to harassing women at Planned Parenthood these unstoppable Internet vigilantes fought back. He tried to scare the women, but instead he inspired them to fight back.
Mom ordered an infant-sized Frog and Toad shirt from China. When it arrived, she ‘just screamed.’ Some people are shaming her for it.
This chart perfectly explains the major reasons why women have abortions. It could change a lot of people's opinions on the issue.
Recent
