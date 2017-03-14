  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Woman Films ‘Threatening’ Confrontation With Sean Spicer At Apple Store
    by Leo Shvedsky
  4. 4 4
    Veterans Visit White House To Meet With Trump, Got Handed Off To Omarosa
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Rachel Maddow Says She Has Trump’s Tax Returns
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Upside Down Flag Pin Seems Oddly Appropriate
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Indiana Man Invites Racists To Fund His African Vacation
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    See How A Simple Cardboard Box Can Save A Baby’s Life
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  9. 9 9
    Random Act Of Sport: NFL Reporter Runs 40-Yard Dash While Wearing Heels
    by Penn Collins
Communities

Rachel Maddow Says She Has Trump’s Tax Returns

by Leo Shvedsky

March 14, 2017 at 17:25
Copy Link

In a surprise announcement that has set the internet on fire, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow dramatically announced via Twitter that her network has obtained a copy of President Trump’s long sought tax returns:

Maddow and MSNBC have not provided further information to clarify if those are state tax returns, federal tax returns, or both.

But one thing is for sure, Maddow’s already skyrocketing ratings are about to go into overdrive tonight at 9 p.m. EST when she’s set to reveal the breaking news at the top of her show.

 

Recently on GOOD
Money

Trust Your Gut

Melinda Gates discusses tapping into your own intuition with philanthropic endeavors. by Melinda Gates
Culture

“Harold & Kumar” Actor Reveals The Insanely Racist Roles He's Auditioned For 

“Snake charmer” barely scratches the surface by Kate Ryan
Money

How To Get Someone To Invest In Your Dream

Advice from three young entrepreneurs who beat the odds and helped generate $44 billion in annual revenue by Demetria Irwin
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Here's exactly what Rachel Maddow just revealed is in Trump's newly obtained tax returns. https://t.co/cptRBH2KsW https://t.co/9gnepYTZz4
Rachel Maddow Says She Has Trump’s Tax Returns
Recent
This Is What Rachel Maddow Says Is In Trump’s Tax Returns 27 minutes ago Rachel Maddow Says She Has Trump’s Tax Returns about 1 hour ago How 3 Couples With Completely Separate Finances Make It Work about 2 hours ago Town Hall Gets Rowdy After Republican Congressman Tells A Voter To ‘Shut Up’ about 2 hours ago For Better Health, Close Your Eyes And Do Nothing about 3 hours ago Why A Woman Should Definitely Pay On The First Date about 3 hours ago Aid Workers Can Make A Surprising Amount Of Money—If They Work For ‘Danger Pay’ about 4 hours ago Trust Your Gut about 4 hours ago “Harold & Kumar” Actor Reveals The Insanely Racist Roles He's Auditioned For  about 5 hours ago How To Get Someone To Invest In Your Dream about 5 hours ago Fox News’ Shep Smith Has Finally Had It With Kellyanne Conway about 5 hours ago To Be As Safe As Possible, Self-Driving Cars Will Be Programmed To Kill about 5 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers