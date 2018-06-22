Recently on GOOD
-
Protesters Play Audio Of Detained Migrant Children Outside Kirstjen Nielsen’s House The audio of crying detained children sent a powerful message to the Homeland Security administrator.
-
Running For NET: A Mother’s Journey To Run In 50 National Parks In Honor Of Her Late Daughter “I do not want to see another parent have to bury their child like we did.”
-
Melania Trump Wears ‘I Don’t Really Care’ Jacket On A Trip To See Detained Children At The Border Twitter erupted with responses to Melania’s blunt fashion statement.
-
How This Special Olympics Athlete Races Past Expectations When the group reached the turnaround point, he said he wanted to keep going.
-
Axed Teen Pregnancy Prevention Programs Win Back Federal Funds A judge ruled that the administration illegally terminated the program and restored grants to all 81 sexual health programs nationwide that had their funding abruptly cut last year.
-
'The Sandlot' At 25: An Interview With Director David Mickey Evans About the Baseball Cult Classic It’s even inspired some of the best MLB players.
Recent
Running For NET: A Mother’s Journey To Run In 50 National Parks In Honor Of Her Late Daughter Melania Trump Wears ‘I Don’t Really Care’ Jacket On A Trip To See Detained Children At The Border How This Special Olympics Athlete Races Past Expectations Axed Teen Pregnancy Prevention Programs Win Back Federal Funds 'The Sandlot' At 25: An Interview With Director David Mickey Evans About the Baseball Cult Classic Refugees Tell Their Stories Through Photos Of Their Possessions Immigrant Fingerprint Archive Will Be Scanned To Revoke Citizenship From Fraudulent Applicants 44-Year-Old NFL Star Terrell Owens Proves He’s In Fantastic Shape And Ready For A Potential CFL Comeback Under Intense Pressure, Trump Signs Executive Order To Detain Immigrant Families Together Detained Immigrant Children Forcibly Injected With Drugs, Lawsuit Claims Senegal Beats Poland By Scoring The Sneakiest Goal Of The World Cup For Teen Athletes, One Sport Is Good But 2 Or More Is Better
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy