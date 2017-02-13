  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Your Grammys Reminder That Celebrities Are Not Political Activists
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  2. 2 2
    Sexist Heckler Gets Humiliated In Front Of Own Daughters
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    Melissa McCarthy Doubles Down On Brilliant Sean Spicer Impression
    by Leo Shvedsky
  4. 4 4
    Peter Buffett On The Power—And Limits—Of Art And Money
    by Katie Wudel
  5. 5 5
    15-Year-Old HS Basketball Player Scores 92 Points In Controversial Show Of Athleticism
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Melinda Gates Promises To Give Birth Control To 120 Million Women By 2020
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    Random Act Of Sport: A Grocery Cashier Moves At Superhuman Speed
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    The White House Reveals Who It Most Fears Can Beat Trump In 2020
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Culture

Republicans Ridiculed After Tweeting Fake Lincoln Quote

by Eric Pfeiffer

February 13, 2017 at 11:30
Copy Link

Misquoting great historical figures has practically become an art. And one of the most misquoted leaders of all is Abraham Lincoln. Of course, we’d expect a little more from the group that literally calls itself “The Party of Lincoln.”

But the official Twitter account of the Republican Party showed just how much they’d moved from the party of Lincoln to the party of Trump, by tweeting a fake quote from the former president and then refusing to take it down nearly a full day even as it seemed like the entire Internet was collapsing upon them with hilarious memes.

The misquote was first exposed by CNN journalist Jake Tapper, who tweeted a screen shot from the GOP account, noting: “There is no evidence that Abraham Lincoln ever said this.”

The quote in question reads: It’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.”

The quote has been inaccurately attributed to Lincoln many times before. So, while embarrassing, it’s not terribly shocking that someone behind the GOP’s Twitter account would make the mistake. However, even after it was pointed out by Tapper, and re-tweeted and shared thousands of times, the GOP refused to take the tweet down for more than 10 hours:

By Monday morning, the tweet was finally deleted with no further explanation.

As to the origin of the quote itself? People have also attributed to public figures like Adlai Stevenson, who twice unsuccessfully ran for the presidency. But the earliest confirmed usage is actually from a trade magazine promoting the anti-aging properties of its products back in 1947.

 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Culture

Melissa McCarthy Doubles Down On Brilliant Sean Spicer Impression

“Spicey” returns by Leo Shvedsky
Culture

Peter Buffett On The Power—And Limits—Of Art And Money

The protest singer, philanthropist, and son of the world’s third-richest man wants to help you to do the most good with what you’ve got by Katie Wudel
Culture

Your Grammys Reminder That Celebrities Are Not Political Activists

Why some stars may—or may not—stay mum on Trump during the annual music award show by Tasbeeh Herwees
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Guest at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago club posts photos with nuclear "football" briefcase. https://t.co/s2mf4dBsoE https://t.co/VnoC8wRAHK
Republicans Ridiculed After Tweeting Fake Lincoln Quote
Recent
Guest At Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Club Posts Photos With Nuclear ‘Football’ Briefcase about 1 hour ago Resistance In The Time Of Protest Selfies about 1 hour ago 5 Extraordinary Grammy Moments People Are Still Talking About   about 1 hour ago Republicans Ridiculed After Tweeting Fake Lincoln Quote about 2 hours ago A Boys Basketball Team Fights To Let Girls Play about 3 hours ago The President Loves To Link Immigration And Crime, But What Does The Research Say? about 4 hours ago The White House Reveals Who It Most Fears Can Beat Trump In 2020 about 20 hours ago Melissa McCarthy Doubles Down On Brilliant Sean Spicer Impression about 21 hours ago Peter Buffett On The Power—And Limits—Of Art And Money about 22 hours ago Your Grammys Reminder That Celebrities Are Not Political Activists about 24 hours ago 7 Essential Ways You Can Help Women Now 1 day ago Melinda Gates Promises To Give Birth Control To 120 Million Women By 2020 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers