Trump is baffled that the100-year anniversary of women's suffrage didn't 'happen sooner'
Donald Trump has many comically over-the-top personality traits. One of them is his obsession with credit. He either attempts to take credit for things he didn't do or complains that no one is giving him credit for something he did do.
He claims to have come up with the word "fake." He took responsibility for a decades-long trend in aviation safety, "Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation."
He even went so far as to claim that people in America are saying the phrase "Merry Christmas" only "because of our campaign."
He also likes to take credit for things he shouldn't be proud of.
He wanted praise for getting 41% of female voters (losing 59%), "Nobody wants to give me credit for that, as you know."
He wanted credit for bailing our farmers hurt by his trade policies, "That was my idea," he said.
Trump also wanted credit for repealing the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate which is expected to cause an increase in healthcare premiums and raise the number of America's uninsured by millions. "We got no credit, but that's okay," he said.
On Monday, he attempted to take credit for being the president to sign the Woman's Suffrage Centennial Coin Act. A job that no other president could have done.
The bill will have the Treasury Department mint 400,000 $1 silver coins that "are emblematic of the women who played a vital role in rallying support for the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution."
During the ceremony he wondered by no other president had created a centennial coin commemorating women's suffrage.
"I'm curious why wasn't it done a long time ago? And also, I guess the answer to that is because now I'm president, we get things done."
President Trump signs the Woman's Suffrage Centennial Coin Act. pic.twitter.com/jkcOCzQyNa
— The Hill (@thehill) November 26, 2019
"They've been working on this for years and years. I'm curious why wasn't it done a long time ago?" the president asked.
"And also, I guess the answer to that is because now I'm president, we get things done. We get a lot of things done that nobody else got done," he continued.
After signing the bill he again asked, "why the coin wasn't "done a long time ago, years ago?"
Well, Mr. President, that's because there is only one centennial year for an event that happened in 1920, that's 2020.
So no other president could have celebrated the centennial with a coin. It would have been weird if Barack Obama had commemorated the centennial in 2016. It would have been even stranger of George W. Bush did id in 2004.
It begs the question: Does Trump even know what the word "centennial" means?