  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Teen Shamed for Her Outfit Strikes Back
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Hair Model Shows What She’s Like Behind the Smoke and Mirrors of Social Media
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Why This Book About A Proud Muslim Family Is A Must-Read For The 2017 School Year
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  4. 4 4
    Artist Imagines How Climate Change and Technology Will Alter Earth Forever
    by Katie Felber
  5. 5 5
    15 Tweets That Only Married People Will Understand
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Mexican Ad Agency Mocks Trump With A Brilliant Lego Advertisement
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Woman’s Bikini Shot and Caption Become a Manifesto on Self Acceptance
    by Mike Albo
  8. 8 8
    Cool Video Reveals Why People in Old Movies Talked Funny
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
Culture

Student Driver Gets the Ride of Her Life

by Craig Carilli

September 8, 2017 at 10:15
Copy Link

On a recent episode of Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show, Conan, the host decided to teach one of his staff members how to drive. The young woman he would be instructing knew she was in for an interesting ride, especially after she picked up Kevin Hart and Ice Cube. What ensued is the funniest and craziest student driver session you will ever see.

Want to share this with your friends? Just copy and paste this link:

http://good-mag.co/CrazyDriversEd

 

Update: This article originally appeared on ​January 06, 2016.

Recently on GOOD
Money

Portland Now Generates Electricity From Turbines Installed In City Water Pipes

Water flowing through the city’s pipes will generate electricity like a dam with none of the environmental consequences by Rafi Schwartz
Money

16 Images That Perfectly Capture How Completely Nuts Modern Life Has Become

John Holcroft's fascinating take on the media, obesity, and Facebook.  by Adam Albright-Hanna
Communities

What’s the Difference Between Depression and Just Being Sad? This Video Clarifies

One difficulty in diagnosis is trying to distinguish between feeling down and having clinical depression. by Mike Albo
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Student Driver Gets the Ride of Her Life
Recent
Michael Bennett Did Not Mince Words As He Described Being Detained By Cops 2 days ago Cool Video Reveals Why People in Old Movies Talked Funny 2 days ago 15 Tweets That Only Married People Will Understand 2 days ago Woman’s Bikini Shot and Caption Become a Manifesto on Self Acceptance 2 days ago Artist Imagines How Climate Change and Technology Will Alter Earth Forever 2 days ago Makeup-Shamed Waitress’ Response To Rude Teens Going Viral 2 days ago NBA Coach Leads Campaign To Remove Confederate Monuments In His City 2 days ago One L.A. Teacher Says He’ll ‘Go To Jail’ Before Giving Student Information To Federal Agents 2 days ago College Football Crowd Stops To Wave To Children At Nearby Hospital  3 days ago A Blind USC Player Pulled Off The Most Exciting Play In College Football’s First Week 3 days ago A U.K. Retailer Has Removed All Gender-Specific Labeling From Its Kids' Clothes 3 days ago Syrian Refugee Turned Olympic Swimmer Faces Fears In Return To Budapest 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers