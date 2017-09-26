  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Artist Creates Amazing Inflatable Shower Curtain To Help Save Water 
    by Craig Carilli
  2. 2 2
    London Street Artist Has a Hilarious Year-Long Battle with a Graffiti-Removal Crew
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Aunt Stirs Up Controversy After Posting Photo Of Herself Breastfeeding Sister’s Baby
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  4. 4 4
    Can You Figure Out What This Doodle Is? 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Werner Herzog Motivational Posters are the Best Thing on the Internet
    by Laura Feinstein
  6. 6 6
    There’s An Easy Solution To Curbing Hate Online, And It Has To Do With Porn
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    10 Tricks To Appear Smart In Meetings
    by Sarah Cooper
  9. 9 9
    14 Women Go Nude to Show How Beauty Comes In All Shapes, Sizes, and Ages
    by Craig Carilli
Culture

Royals Hid This Racist Painting During Obama’s Visit

by Eric Pfeiffer

September 26, 2017 at 12:15
Copy Link
Via Wikipedia

Like beauty, all art is in the eye of the beholder, right? There are some obvious exceptions, of course, like when you have a giant racist painting hanging in your royal “sitting room” and the African-American President of the United States is in town for a visit.

Before Barack and Michelle Obama’s visit to Kensington Palace on Friday night, a promotion-deserving aide caught site of the painting in question, unfortunately entitled, “The Negro Page.”

Wikicommons

The 1660 painting features a young black servant holding a horse two horses, presumably with his master in wait. According to The Sun, it was personally chosen by Duchess Kate from the 7,500 piece strong Royal Collection. In recent years, the painting has been more commonly referred to as “A page with two horses,” but the quick-thinking aide had someone remove a plaque, which contained the more offensive title.

An anonymous source told The Sun: "No-one wanted to cause any offence to the Obamas so a screwdriver was summoned to remove the picture's title. Image is very important to the Cambridge’s' team so they didn't want to get anything wrong."

Via Twitter

Although not everyone thinks they should have taken the painting down. In a post over at Jezebel, Kara Brown writes:

“I for one think this could have been a learning opportunity for all parties. Barack and Michelle would look at the title and probably not think much of it because, have you seen what they say about us in America? William and Kate would nervously laugh and awkwardly dance around saying the word ‘negro.’ Then they would all sit down for tea and a nice long discussion about racism, microaggressions and the responsibilities of white allies. Maybe next time with the next vaguely racist painting.”

It was the first time Will and Kate held an official dinner at their private home and the first time cameras were allowed into the residence. When you combine that with the fact the their inaugural visit was the most powerful couple in the world – it was all the more important that they didn’t mess it up. And by all accounts, the visit was a huge success, though perhaps not picture perfect.

Update: This article originally appeared on ​April 29, 2016.

Recently on GOOD
Money

A Well-Known Mattress Startup Dealt With Its Bad Reviews In A Very Clever And Shady Way

If you find yourself in the market for a mattress, you’ll want to know these details.  by Penn Collins
Money

Mark Cuban Calls Out Trump For Accepting Big Money From NFL Owners

Cuban has gone from being a Trump supporter to one of his biggest critics. by Tod Perry
Sports

Trump Started A Two-Front War Against The NBA And NFL And Was Attacked From All Sides

Athletes, owners, and fans stood up for those who took a knee. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Royals Hid This Racist Painting During Obama’s Visit
Recent
Neuroscience Learns What Buddhism Has Known for Ages: There Is No Constant Self 4 days ago Aunt Stirs Up Controversy After Posting Photo Of Herself Breastfeeding Sister’s Baby 4 days ago ‘Unacceptable Acceptance Letters’ Sends A Shocking Message To First-Year Students And College Administrators 4 days ago Can You Figure Out What This Doodle Is?  4 days ago Man Gets Hilariously Shamed By His Mom After Sexist Facebook Post 4 days ago London Street Artist Has a Hilarious Year-Long Battle with a Graffiti-Removal Crew 4 days ago Celeste Barber Recreates Celebrity Instagram Posts 4 days ago Why Can a Big Mac Stand Up to 2,000-Degree Molten Copper? 4 days ago Artist Creates Amazing Inflatable Shower Curtain To Help Save Water  4 days ago Total Strangers Bring A Newborn Gifts After Text Screw-Up 4 days ago Department of Education Rolls Back Stiff Obama-Era Guidelines On Campus Sexual Assault 4 days ago The Front-Runner For This Year's ‘Tackiest Halloween Costume’ Incorporates Two Different Types Of Bad Taste 4 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers