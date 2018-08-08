  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction
    by Katie Felber
  2. 2 2
    Aunt Stirs Up Controversy After Posting Photo Of Herself Breastfeeding Sister’s Baby
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  3. 3 3
    Here’s What Would Happen To America If Californians Lost Federal Funding
    by Kate Ryan
  4. 4 4
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Los Angeles Chargers Players Struggle With Discrimination In Orange County
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    15 Adorable Doggies Before And After Being Adopted
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    I’m An Asexual Sex Worker — And It’s Not As Complex As It Seems
    by Kitty Stryker
  8. 8 8
    NASA’s List Of The Best Air-Filtering Houseplants
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    What If Gender Roles In Advertising Were Reversed?
    by Pete(r) Karinen
Communities

Ruby Rose Cast As The First Openly-Gay Superhero To Headline A TV Series

by Tod Perry

August 8, 2018 at 12:15
Copy Link
Photo by Eva Rinaldi/Wikimedia Commons

Ruby Rose has made history after being cast as Batwoman, the first openly-gay superhero to headline a TV series. The CW is currently developing a Batwoman series scheduled to premiere in the 2019-20 season. Rose identifies as gender fluid and is best known for her roles in “Orange Is the New Black,” “Pitch Perfect 3,” and “John Wick: Chapter 2.”

Rose will make her first appearance as the character this December in the Arrow-verse Crossover Event which brings together characters from “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Supergirl,” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” 

A press release from the CW describes Batwoman — whose real name is Kate Kane — as “an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence” and “armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.”

“But don’t call her a hero yet,” the press release continues. “In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.” Rose shared her big news in an emotional Instagram post.

“The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored. I’m also an emotional wreck because this is a childhood dream,” she wrote. “This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different. Thank you everyone. Thank you god.”

While many people are happy about the CW bringing a lesbian superhero to television, but many in the Arrow-verse fandom aren’t sold on the idea of Rose in the role quite yet.

Share image by Eva Rinaldi/Wikimedia Commons

Recently on GOOD
Culture

One Viral Photo Illustrates The Alarming Employment And Housing Problems Of The Bay Area

Despite having a solid resume, David says he couldn’t land a job since he arrived in the Bay Area last fall. Now thanks to a viral tweet, he’s received hundreds of job offers. by Araceli Cruz
Innovation

Kansas City Doctors Rallied Together To Help Patients Pay Off Their Medical Debt

From medical treatments to bills, these doctors are putting patients first. by Araceli Cruz
Communities

For Separated Undocumented Immigrants, The Trauma Doesn’t End After Being Reunited

This woman suffered generational trauma from family separation, so she went to the border to help children who were detained. by Araceli Cruz
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Ruby Rose Cast As The First Openly-Gay Superhero To Headline A TV Series
Recent
Ruby Rose Cast As The First Openly-Gay Superhero To Headline A TV Series about 1 hour ago Gay Teacher Fabulously Shuts Down Homophobic Mom Who Pulled Her Kids From His Class about 22 hours ago WWE Legend Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler Pays Tribute To His Deceased Son In The Ring about 24 hours ago New Yorker Cartoon Has People Arguing Whether It’s Sexist 1 day ago Celebrities Tweet About Their Unglamorous First Jobs Under #Firstsevenjobs 1 day ago Seth Rogen Tweets Little-Known Facts About ‘Pineapple Express’ For Its 10th Anniversary 2 days ago 15 Adorable Doggies Before And After Being Adopted 2 days ago One Viral Photo Illustrates The Alarming Employment And Housing Problems Of The Bay Area 9 days ago Kansas City Doctors Rallied Together To Help Patients Pay Off Their Medical Debt 13 days ago For Separated Undocumented Immigrants, The Trauma Doesn’t End After Being Reunited 13 days ago This Genderless Barbershop Builds Community One Haircut At A Time 14 days ago Virtual Reality Mapping Of Ancient Nature Reveals How Climate Change Affects Us All   20 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers