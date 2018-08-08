Ruby Rose has made history after being cast as Batwoman, the first openly-gay superhero to headline a TV series. The CW is currently developing a Batwoman series scheduled to premiere in the 2019-20 season. Rose identifies as gender fluid and is best known for her roles in “Orange Is the New Black,” “Pitch Perfect 3,” and “John Wick: Chapter 2.”

Rose will make her first appearance as the character this December in the Arrow-verse Crossover Event which brings together characters from “The Flash,” “Arrow,” “Supergirl,” and “Legends of Tomorrow.”

A press release from the CW describes Batwoman — whose real name is Kate Kane — as “an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence” and “armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.”

“But don’t call her a hero yet,” the press release continues. “In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.” Rose shared her big news in an emotional Instagram post.

“The Bat is out of the bag and I am beyond thrilled and honored. I’m also an emotional wreck because this is a childhood dream,” she wrote. “This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on tv and felt alone and different. Thank you everyone. Thank you god.”

While many people are happy about the CW bringing a lesbian superhero to television, but many in the Arrow-verse fandom aren’t sold on the idea of Rose in the role quite yet.

Fantastic. @RubyRose is dynamic, talented, and queer -- and the casting on @GBerlanti shows is generally flawless, so my expectations are high. — The Queer History Project (@HistoryQueer) August 8, 2018

Guys there is going to be a gay bat woman! And it’s going to be Ruby Rose #gay #superhero #2019 — Liis (@Liis_iLike) August 8, 2018

I have nothing against Ruby Rose but I think they could do a better job to find someone who can match Kathy Kane better. — ShaniG (@ShaniGil24) August 8, 2018

i don’t think people hates ruby rose. but most of us think she doesn’t fit as batwoman and it’s valid — ana | bear (@alexdanvers22) August 7, 2018

Fandom: We want a queer actor to play Batwoman.



The CW: Great, here’s Ruby Rose!



Fandom: NOT THAT ONE!

— Beth Hommel (@bethofalltrades) August 7, 2018

Share image by Eva Rinaldi/Wikimedia Commons