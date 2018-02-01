  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Scientists Stunned By One Man's Successful Fight To Save An Island
    by Maxwell Williams
  2. 2 2
    Mother Shocked By Sex Of Newborn Baby
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Social Networks Can Help Fight Social Anxiety
    by Eva Buechel
  5. 5 5
    A Teen Adventurer Responded To Trolls' Sexist Remarks With An Awesome Photo From The South Pole
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    A New Documentary Looks At Legendary Ice Skater Katarina Witt’s Life After The Olympics  
    by Kristin Marguerite Doidge
  9. 9 9
    Woman Finds The Boy Who Was Secretly Hugging Her Dog
    by Tod Perry
Communities

San Francisco To Wipe Thousands Of Marijuana Convictions Off The Books

by Tod Perry

February 1, 2018 at 13:55
Copy Link
An activist smiles during a march demanding the legalization of marijuana. Photo by Jose Cabezas / Getty Images.

America’s drug war has been a decades-long battle of the state versus people of color. While white Americans are more likely to abuse drugs, black men are sent to state prisons on drug charges at a rate 13 times more than white men. A drug offense is a permanent mark on a person’s record and can drastically hurt their chances of finding a job or obtaining government benefits.

In January of 2018, Proposition 64, a new law legalizing recreational marijuana took effect in the state of California. An overlooked aspect of the law allows people with past marijuana convictions to petition the court to have their cases dismissed. This law will have a huge impact on tens of thousands of Californians who’ve been denied employment or have been forced into less lucrative career paths due to their criminal history.

The law will have a positive impact on the black community in particular. According to the ACLU, black people are twice as likely to be arrested for possession of marijuana than whites although they use the drug at the same rate.

The Golden Gate Bridge. Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

The city of San Francisco is going one step further by retroactively applying California’s marijuana-legalization laws to past criminal cases dating back to 1975. The city will expunge or reduce all marijuana cases without the need for anyone to petition the court. 

“Instead of waiting for people to petition — for the community to come out — we have decided that we will do so ourselves,” San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón announced on Jan. 31. “We believe it is the right thing to do. We believe it is the just thing to do.”

In his statement, Gascón also declared that San Francisco will dismiss and seal more than 3,000 misdemeanor marijuana convictions. It will also review and possibly re-sentence 4,940 felony marijuana cases.

California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, formerly San Francisco’s mayor, believes the city’s actions will open up new opportunities for its residents of color. He says the law brings “new hope and opportunities to Californians, primarily people of color, whose lives were long ago derailed by a costly, broken, and racially discriminatory system of marijuana criminalization.”

Share image by Jose Cabezas/Getty Images.

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Social Networks Can Help Fight Social Anxiety

Anxious people are more likely to post on social media sites. by Eva Buechel
The Planet

Scientists Stunned By One Man's Successful Fight To Save An Island

Killer plants are invading. His response: We don’t want no shrubs.   by Maxwell Williams
Sports

The Son Of An NFL Hall-Of-Famer On His Struggles With Football Fandom

Author Michael McCormack discusses how the League got lost — and how to fix it. by Kristin Marguerite Doidge
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
San Francisco To Wipe Thousands Of Marijuana Convictions Off The Books
Recent
Social Networks Can Help Fight Social Anxiety about 19 hours ago An Ecologist Makes A Big Difference On A Small Island  1 day ago The Son Of An NFL Hall-Of-Famer On His Struggles With Football Fandom 1 day ago Tom Brady Abruptly Ends Interview After Radio Host Crudely Insults The QB’s 5-Year-Old Daughter 1 day ago Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Pledge $200k To Time’s Up In Honor Of USA Gymnastics 1 day ago The Super Blue Blood Moon Was Super Awesome  2 days ago Trump’s State Of The Union Ticket Has A Major Typo  2 days ago A Teen Adventurer Responded To Trolls' Sexist Remarks With An Awesome Photo From The South Pole 2 days ago Fitness Apps Have Been Revealing Locations Of Secret Military Bases Around The Globe 3 days ago FEMA Is Ending Aid To Puerto Rico. But Locals Are Helping Each Other In Unexpected Ways   3 days ago Cleveland Baseball Team Removes Racist Logo From Uniforms 3 days ago Millions Of Refugees Could Benefit From Big Data — But We're Not Using It 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers