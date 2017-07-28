The eye of the television camera is a fickle beast. Notoriously, it adds 10 pounds, and in the era of 1080p HD televisions and the advent of Ultra HD 4K, there’s no way to hide a blemish. So these days, actors and actresses tend to be even more self-conscious about their physical appearances. Over time, TV performers learned not to wear stark whites, complicated fabric patterns, and reflective jewelry on TV, but now there’s a good case for not wearing green as well.

In the past, you had to have a studio and a budget to create chroma key, aka “green screen,” special-effect shots. But these days, just about anyone can superimpose images over the color green with some very basic software. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders learned to never wear green again after BuzzFeed’s Jesse McLaren turned her dress into a psychedelic multimedia spectacle.

Why you never wear GREEN on TV pic.twitter.com/IsC8TuE3Ei — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 28, 2017

In just one day, the video has over 50,000 retweets on Twitter and has earned McLaren a lot of love and hilarious responses.

