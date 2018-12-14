  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Mom leaves the coolest set of instructions for babysitter.
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.
    by Orli Matlow
  3. 3 3
    Artist reveals the hidden side of long-term relationships in 15 perfect illustrations. 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  4. 4 4
    Tomi Lahren tried to own the libs with ‘Not My President’ merch. It hilariously backfired.
    by Kimberly Dinaro
  5. 5 5
    Here’s how to watch the amazing meteor shower that starts tonight and ends tomorrow morning.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Trump's morning tweets about Michael Cohen are basically an admission of guilt. Buckle up.
    by Orli Matlow
  7. 7 7
    12 non-threatening leadership strategies for women.
    by Sarah Cooper
  8. 8 8
    Dude responds to his own ‘Wanted’ post on Facebook and starts a bro-mance with the local PD. 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    After reading this tweet thread, you will never watch ‘Home Alone’ the same way again.
    by Tod Perry
Communities

School recalls yearbook after realizing student's quote has a deeper, very sexual meaning.

by Julianne Adams

December 14, 2018 at 14:15
Copy Link

Students at Redditor Z-Games’s school recently received the school’s yearbook, only to have it yanked out of their young hands thanks to some guy named Jordan and his quote, according to fellow Reddit user Bwavo.

Jordan’s quote starts out as banal and inspirational for the first few words. Then it becomes highly questionable and very hilarious.

They had to recall all yearbooks at my school

Um, a quote to live by?

This quote is obviously inappropriate, which the school realized after kids had the chance to read it. In an effort to retain whatever innocence its students had left, the school recalled all the yearbooks still on sale, Z-Games wrote.

Perhaps if Jordan had been a bit more subtle, like this guy from a few years back, the yearbooks wouldn’t have been recalled.

Subtle yearbook quote

Thank you Carlisle High School for teaching me friendship, understanding, community, kindness, youth, optimism, and unity.

Then again, Jordan’s quote is on the Internet, which means it’s too late for the school. Jordan has already won.

This article was orignally published by our partners at someecards.

Recently on GOOD
Lifestyle

Father makes an incredible discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room.

It was written on the back of a mirror. by Tod Perry
The Planet

Steph Curry said the moon landing was a hoax and NASA isn’t having it. 

Conspiracy theories are “flourishing” in the digital era. by Tod Perry
Communities

Trump had a temper tantrum over his border wall and the memes are glorious.

The meeting was full of screaming, cathphrases, and shade. by Orli Matlow
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
School recalls yearbook after realizing student's quote has a deeper, very sexual meaning.
Recent
School recalls yearbook after realizing student's quote has a deeper, very sexual meaning. about 1 hour ago You've been threading needles wrong your whole life. about 2 hours ago Here’s how to watch the amazing meteor shower that starts tonight and ends tomorrow morning. 1 day ago Trump's morning tweets about Michael Cohen are basically an admission of guilt. Buckle up. 1 day ago Mom leaves the coolest set of instructions for babysitter. 2 days ago Enlisted anti-vaxxer tried to skip on a flu shot for his newborn and the Navy schooled him for it.  2 days ago Let’s debunk the ridiculous myth that Trump and Drake are both ‘generous’ men in private.  2 days ago Father makes an incredible discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room. 2 days ago Steph Curry said the moon landing was a hoax and NASA isn’t having it.  3 days ago Trump had a temper tantrum over his border wall and the memes are glorious. 3 days ago Psychotherapist finds humor in darkness by writing hilarious self-help book covers.  3 days ago Artist reveals the hidden side of long-term relationships in 15 perfect illustrations.  3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers