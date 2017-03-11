Recently on GOOD
Here’s One Way The ACLU Is Spending Your Donations The “unsexy” nonprofit is now flush with $24 million Flush with $24 million, the “unsexy” nonprofit just debuted a shiny new social platform
The NFL May Have Violated Drug Laws To Push Painkillers On PlayersA lawsuit brought by former players has some startling accusations
How Samantha Bee Show’s ‘Nazi Hair’ Joke Backfired In The Best Way Possible There’s a silver lining
Here’s What Happens When A Man And A Woman Switch Names At Work Who gets more respect: “Nicole” or “Marty”?
8 Fermented Beverages From Around The World You Must Try From horse milk to palm wine, fermented drinks are both delicious and healthy “That’s around the time I was told it was fermented horse milk”
Doctors Tell This 5-Year-Old They Found Him A New Heart, And His Reaction Is Priceless He’s undergone two surgeries and literally waited his whole life to hear this news
