  1
    The Oscars Showed Us Why Typography Matters
    by Benjamin Bannister
  2
    Dad Tracks His Son’s First Words In Spreadsheets, Revealing Kids’ Astronomical Learning Curves
    by Penn Collins
  3
    Aunt Stirs Up Controversy After Posting Photo of Herself Breastfeeding Sister’s Baby
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  4
    Prankster Creates Fake News Website And Fools Trump Supporters
    by Tod Perry
  5
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6
    Making Edibles Will Soon Be As Simple As ‘Just Add Weed’
    by Maxwell Williams
  7
    Mother Tweets Photo Of Deceased Son To Anti-Vaxxer Politician
    by Tod Perry
  8
    Total Strangers Bring a Newborn Gifts After Text Screw-Up
    by Tod Perry
  9
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
Trump

Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Upside Down Flag Pin Seems Oddly Appropriate

by Tod Perry

March 11, 2017 at 11:00
Copy Link

According to United States flag code, hanging a flag upside-down is a signal that the owner or their property are in extreme danger. The military is trained to see an upside down flag as a signal for help. So Friday, when Press Secretary Sean Spicer arrived at his morning wearing an upside-down American flag pin, it was hard not to read into it as either a Freudian slip or subtle cry for help. 

After Spicer walked up to the podium, the press caught on to his faux pas. “Your pin’s upside-down,” Fox News’s John Roberts said. Not realizing his mistake, Spicer shot back with, “John Roberts, always helping with the fashion tips.” “ ‘House of Cards’?” another reporter asked, referring to the flag in distress in the opening credits of the Kevin Spacey drama. Realizing, his error, Spicer adjusted the pin as to not signal to the entire world that our country is in total danger.

Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about Spicer’s wardrobe malfunction. 

Trump

Prankster Creates Fake News Website And Fools Trump Supporters

The absurdly fake right-wing news site is a big hit  by Tod Perry
Communities

Boston Mayor Urges Boycott After Gay Veterans Are Banned From St. Patrick's Parade

The backlash has been swift and savage in the face of this glaringly homophobic act by Penn Collins
Communities

Comedian Dave Chappelle Attends Town Hall To Offer Sincere Thoughts On Police Violence

He speaks as a neighbor wanting to show ‘local politics reign supreme’ in the Trump era by Penn Collins
Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Upside Down Flag Pin Seems Oddly Appropriate
Press Secretary Sean Spicer's Upside Down Flag Pin Seems Oddly Appropriate about 1 hour ago Here's One Way The ACLU Is Spending Your Donations about 1 hour ago
The NFL May Have Violated Drug Laws To Push Painkillers On Players
 about 19 hours ago How Samantha Bee Show's 'Nazi Hair' Joke Backfired In The Best Way Possible about 22 hours ago Here's What Happens When A Man And A Woman Switch Names At Work about 22 hours ago 8 Fermented Beverages From Around The World You Must Try about 22 hours ago Doctors Tell This 5-Year-Old They Found Him A New Heart, And His Reaction Is Priceless about 22 hours ago Prankster Creates Fake News Website And Fools Trump Supporters about 22 hours ago Boston Mayor Urges Boycott After Gay Veterans Are Banned From St. Patrick's Parade about 23 hours ago Comedian Dave Chappelle Attends Town Hall To Offer Sincere Thoughts On Police Violence 1 day ago Tim Linhart's Amazing 'ICEstrument' Orchestra 1 day ago How To Get Birth Control With Or Without The Affordable Care Act 1 day ago
