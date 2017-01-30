  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Trump’s Inaugural Baker Gives Cake Profits To LGBT Rights Group 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    An Architect Is Taking On Homelessness By Creating Beautiful Cardboard Houses For The Needy
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Dwyane Wade Shared This Michelle Obama Pic To Let The World Know He Was Mad At His Team
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    While Uber Flails, Lyft and Airbnb Step Up In Supporting Refugees And Detainees
    by Andre Grant
  5. 5 5
    News Anchor Just Completely Exposed Trump’s Favorite Conspiracy Theory
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  6. 6 6
    Trump Just Quietly Replaced Our Nation’s Top Military Advisors With Steve Bannon
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  7. 7 7
    Homeless Veterans Now Have A Place To Live In These Converted Motels
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Sean Spicer Retweets An Onion Article That Says He Lies For A Living
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    Your Body Is Smarter, Stronger, And Dirtier Than You Think
    by Jill Neimark
Communities

Find Out Where Your Senators Stand On Trump’s Travel Ban 

by Kate Ryan

January 30, 2017 at 14:00
Copy Link
Image via Getty

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order to ban travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days, prevent refugees from entering the country for 120 days, and suspend Syrian refugee admissions indefinitely. Border patrol agents were forced to implement the order immediately without any clear instructions for how to go about it, resulting in hundreds of travelers getting detained, despite most having green cards or visas. In response, thousands congregated at airports across the country to peacefully protest the order and demand the release of detainees.

Perhaps adding to the confusion, a disjointed slew of representatives’ statements flooded the internet over the weekend, surfacing on Twitter, news outlets, and personal websites. Luckily, a Google doc quickly materialized that outlines who’s speaking out, supporting, or staying silent on Trump’s travel ban with links to original sources (as to who created the list, we’re not yet certain). So far, the bulk of democratic representatives have opposed the order, though a handful of republicans have voiced concerns or outright opposition as well. Meanwhile, at least a third of U.S. senators have remained silent on the issue.

Should you feel inclined to reach out to your representatives and press for more information, the mysteriously comprehensive Google doc includes contact information as well (just keep scrolling to the right). If you’re short on time and want the abbreviated version, keep scrolling to see which major senators oppose the ban along with supporters who could probably use a calm, well-informed phone call. 

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY – Opposed

Senator Kamala Harris, D-CA – Opposed

Senator Chuck Schumer, D-NY – Opposed

Senator Cory Booker, D-NJ – Opposed

Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-WI – Opposed

Senator Rob Portman, R-OH – Opposed

Senator Bob Casey, D-PA – Opposed

Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-CA – Opposed

Senator Benjamin Sasse, R-NE – Opposed

Senator Sasse released a statement on his website that read:

“The President is right to focus attention on the obvious fact that borders matter. At the same time, while not technically a Muslim ban, this order is too broad. There are two ways to lose our generational battle against jihadism by losing touch with reality. The first is to keep pretending that jihadi terrorism has no connection to Islam or to certain countries. That’s been a disaster. And here's the second way to fail: If we send a signal to the Middle East that the U.S. sees all Muslims as jihadis, the terrorist recruiters win by telling kids that America is banning Muslims and that this is America versus one religion. Both approaches are wrong, and both will make us less safe. Our generational fight against jihadism requires wisdom.”

Senator Tom Cotton, R-AR – Support

Senator Cotton told The Washington Post:

“It's simply wrong to call the president’s executive order concerning immigration and refugees ‘a religious test’ of any kind. I doubt many Arkansans or Americans more broadly object to taking a harder look at foreigners coming into our country from war-torn nations with known terror networks; I think they’re wondering why we don’t do that already.”

Senator Steve Daines, R-MT – Support

Senator Daines’ office issued a press release, stating:

“We are at war with Islamic extremists and anything less than 100 percent verification of these refugees’ backgrounds puts our national security at risk. We need to take the time to examine our existing programs to ensure terrorists aren't entering our country. The safety of U.S. citizens must be our number one priority.”

For the full list of senators, governors, and their positions on the travel ban, check out the original Google doc here. The Washington Post also has an extensive list of congressional members’ viewpoints, which you can view here

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Trump

David Harbour’s Rousing Anti-Trump SAG Awards Speech

“We 1983 Midwesterners will repel bullies” by Tod Perry
Trump

Actor Kal Penn Raises Nearly $600,000 For Syrian Refugees

A follower told him he doesn’t “belong in this country”  by Tod Perry
Sports

Become A Youth Sports Coach, It’ll Make You A Better Person

The unexpected benefits of coaching kids by Matt R. Council
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
‘Stranger Things’ star's cleverly anti-Trump speech brings crowd to its feet https://t.co/vvlgpzpBXf https://t.co/kXohJBraxt
Find Out Where Your Senators Stand On Trump’s Travel Ban 
Recent
More Than 100 Puppies Were Rescued After The Truck Carrying Them Flipped Over On A Highway about 1 hour ago The Pro Bowl Featured A Contest Using Drones That’s As Fascinating As It Is Bizarre about 2 hours ago Find Out Where Your Senators Stand On Trump’s Travel Ban  about 2 hours ago Defending Reality Becomes A Priority At The LAX Travel Ban Protest about 2 hours ago Obama Makes First Statement On Protests Over Trump’s Immigration Order about 3 hours ago Game Over: How Professional Athletes Can Have A Career After Sport about 4 hours ago Democrats Will Filibuster Trump’s Supreme Court Pick about 4 hours ago David Harbour’s Rousing Anti-Trump SAG Awards Speech about 4 hours ago Actor Kal Penn Raises Nearly $600,000 For Syrian Refugees about 5 hours ago Become A Youth Sports Coach, It’ll Make You A Better Person about 5 hours ago France Just Banned Free Soda Refills From All Restaurants  about 5 hours ago Sean Spicer Retweets An Onion Article That Says He Lies For A Living about 6 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers