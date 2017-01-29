The 30 Politicians Who Actually Showed Up And Did Something For Refugees 

Over the weekend, President Trump's executive order to ban people from entering the United States from seven Muslim-majority nations for the next 90 days took effect, causing the immediate detainment of civilians attempting to enter the US at airports around the country. The chaos that ensued has left millions of us clamoring for answers: Can the Trump administration do this? And where are the elected officials we can trust to fight these potentially unconstitutional actions?

In the midst of the outrage and confusion on Saturday, New York federal judges Allison Burroughs and Judith Dein temporarily blocked Trump's executive order, thus protecting those who have already arrived in the US, those who are in transit, and who hold valid visas, CNN reports. The judges ruling also states the US cannot deport those who have already arrived.

For its part, the Department of Homeland Security said it "will comply with judicial orders; faithfully enforce our immigration laws, and implement the president's Executive Orders to ensure that those entering the United States do not pose a threat to our country or the American people."

As these events unfolded, political leaders around the globe took to social media to express their sincere outrage and dismay at Trump's actions. Fair enough and duly noted, but when human rights are on the line at an unprecedented level, we most need officials who can step away from their smartphones and spring into action. So who actually took to the streets alongside protestors, lawyers, and concerned American citizens looking to protect civil liberties?

Below, our most recent head count of those who went beyond virtual outrage and personally, profoundly fought for those they serve—even the Canadian guy.

