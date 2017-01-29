Survey
How are we?
Take the Survey
A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.
Recently on GOOD
-
Where Uber Flopped, Airbnb Steps Up In Supporting Refugees The company tried to work with Trump—how’d that go?
-
The ACLU Unleashes 7 Point Plan To Fight Trump—And Needs Your Help “We will be the David to the federal government's Goliath”
-
Trump Just Quietly Replaced Our Nation’s Top Military Advisors With Steve Bannon “A radical departure from any National Security Council in history”
-
These Are The 4 Most Vulnerable Groups Of Immigrants Right Now A team of legal scholars breaks down Trump’s policies
-
Mark Zuckerberg Stands Up To President Donald Trump “We should also keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help.”
-
How Money Shapes Young Minds Inside the nationwide effort to boost cognitive development across income levels Wealth is one of the greatest predictors for academic success—but new research reveals that it doesn’t have to be that way
Live Well. Do Good.
Recent
The 30 Politicians Who Actually Showed Up And Did Something For Refugees Where Uber Flopped, Airbnb Steps Up In Supporting Refugees The ACLU Unleashes 7 Point Plan To Fight Trump—And Needs Your Help Trump Just Quietly Replaced Our Nation’s Top Military Advisors With Steve Bannon These Are The 4 Most Vulnerable Groups Of Immigrants Right Now Mark Zuckerberg Stands Up To President Donald Trump How Money Shapes Young Minds This Single Photo Shows The Challenges Women Face In America Today Maxine Waters Won’t Let You Stand Down Dwyane Wade Shared This Michelle Obama Pic To Let The World Know He Was Mad At His Team Roxane Gay Pulls Book From Simon & Schuster Why People Fell For This Ridiculous Hoax About Trump’s Hands
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.