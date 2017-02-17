  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    ‘Rogue’ Twitter Account Claims To Be Resistance Inside Trump’s White House
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    Here’s What Would Happen To America If Californians Lost Federal Funding
    by Kate Ryan
  4. 4 4
    15-Year-Old HS Basketball Player Scores 92 Points In Controversial Show Of Athleticism
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Kellyanne Conway Denies Sending “Love you” Tweet To White Nationalist
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    Haley Morris-Cafiero’s ‘The Watchers’ Shows What It’s Like To Be Overweight
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    The NFL Used Kiss Cams To Make A Moving Video About Love, Diversity, And Equality
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    How A New Style Of Surfing Relieves Anxiety In Young People
    by Jennifer Purdie
  9. 9 9
    Librarians Have A Simple Message For The President Of The United States
    by Kate Ryan
Culture

When Seth Rogen Realized Donald Trump Jr. Followed Him On Twitter, He Seized The Opportunity

by Penn Collins

February 17, 2017 at 10:10
Copy Link

These days, anyone with a relationship to Donald Trump – personal or professional, good or bad – is probably treating social media like a minefield. Not only are those near him subject to criticisms, but also jokes or even pleas to let reason prevail during this tumultuous time. 

Donald Trump Jr. got all three when he decided recently to follow comedic actor Seth Rogen on Twitter. 

Rogen was quick to notice his prominent new follower and the Canadian-born U.S. resident wasn’t about to let this direct line to the president slip through his fingers. 

So he reached out in a tweet that’s so in keeping with his on-screen persona that you might as well read it in his voice: 

“Hey bro, quick Q...”

Subsequently, Rogen, realizing that perhaps a message of this gravity couldn’t be encapsulated in 140 characters, reached out Donald Trump Jr. with a direct message, both clarifying and reiterating his request: 

“Do me a solid, Broseph...”

Despite not receiving a response from the president’s son (or not sharing one if he did), Rogen then took things a step further, offering unsolicited advice on matters of policy and personal in the Trump administration: 

Let’s all hold out hope for a response, then a dialogue, then the announcement of Seth Rogen as a special advisor to the president. 

Want to share this on Facebook? Just copy & paste the following link: 

good-mag.co/SethVs.TrumpJr

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

8

  • DRAM Cha Cha
  • DRAM Broccoli
  • Glass Animals
  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
Recently on GOOD
Health

The Delicious Tingly Sensation That Travels From Your Brain To Your Spine, Explained

ASMR practitioners give millions of people goosebumps by whispering into microphones on YouTube by Crystal Ponti
Culture

Why You’re Seeing This Annoying Purple Bird All Over Your Facebook Page

It’s Trash Dove’s world now, we’re just living in it by Leo Shvedsky
Sports

The NFL Used Kiss Cams To Make A Moving Video About Love, Diversity, And Equality

The ad is a big departure for the league, and it doesn’t even feature the NFL logo by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Seth Rogen saw he was followed by Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter and didn't let the opportunity pass him by… https://t.co/xTg3p5LJUm
When Seth Rogen Realized Donald Trump Jr. Followed Him On Twitter, He Seized The Opportunity
Recent
Twitter Reacts To Trump’s ‘Drugs Are Becoming Cheaper Than Candy Bars’ Statement  38 minutes ago McDonald’s Just Introduced A Complicated New Straw That Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads about 1 hour ago Senate Republicans Rush To Confirm Scott Pruitt For EPA, Bypassing Court Order about 1 hour ago When Seth Rogen Realized Donald Trump Jr. Followed Him On Twitter, He Seized The Opportunity about 2 hours ago Jiu-Jitsu Master Shows How To Defend Yourself Against The Donald Trump Handshake about 2 hours ago In California Farm Country, Trump’s Deportation Threat Looms Large about 3 hours ago ‘Firefall’ Is One Reason We Need To Protect National Parks about 3 hours ago The Delicious Tingly Sensation That Travels From Your Brain To Your Spine, Explained about 18 hours ago Why You’re Seeing This Annoying Purple Bird All Over Your Facebook Page about 20 hours ago The NFL Used Kiss Cams To Make A Moving Video About Love, Diversity, And Equality about 20 hours ago Daughter Gives The Heartfelt Reasons For The Brutal Obituary She Wrote For Her Father about 21 hours ago Climate Change Denier Who Asked Twitter To ‘Explain the Science’ Gets Owned about 21 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers