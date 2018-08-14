  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Single Dad Who Went Viral After Mom Abandoned Baby Shares Farewell Message With Followers
    by GOOD Staff
  2. 2 2
    Woman Shares Texts Showing The Difference Between A Healthy And Controlling Relationship
    by GOOD Staff
  3. 3 3
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  5. 5 5
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    Woman’s Shocking Before-and-After Pictures Reveal The Truth About Panic Attacks
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    NASA’s List Of The Best Air-Filtering Houseplants
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    What If Gender Roles In Advertising Were Reversed?
    by Pete(r) Karinen
  9. 9 9
    Man Shares Beautiful Love Letter to ‘Hero’ Wife on Facebook
    by Craig Carilli
Culture

Single Dad Who Went Viral After Mom Abandoned Baby Shares Farewell Message With Followers

by GOOD Staff

August 14, 2018 at 13:25
Copy Link

Back in 2015, the single dad Richard Johnson went viral after posting in the Facebook group Life of Dad. His post shared the story of his baby daughter Persephone, whose mother abandoned them just a month after birth. While Johnson wasn't sure of the reasoning behind the abandonment, he had a feeling post-partum depression was at play.

Johnson's display of vulnerability, as well as his concerns about being a single dad, resonated with people across the world, and his post quickly went viral.

He wrote:

“My name is Richard Johnson, and I'm a single father to a beautiful little girl named Persephone. Her mother left about a month after she was born. We still don't know exactly why, but we suspect post-partum depression played a part. In the first few weeks of it being just her and me, I stumbled upon your page by accident. I was so nervous and scared about being a father in general, but now I was a single father and had to fulfill two roles. I wasn't sure I could do it.”

He then went on to share how the Facebook group provided him with much needed guidance and support as a single parent.

“I had read every "new parent" book I could find and clocked in over 1000 hours in YouTube videos from everything to braiding hair and painting nails to theories on how to deal with common parental issues. I then started to watch your page more closely and saw that there were other fathers out there who were in similar predicaments as me. The page started to turn into a major confidence booster and really helped me through all of this.”

Johnson received such a huge outpouring of support that he created his own page documenting his parenting journey with Persephone.

Over the past few years, followers have offered up support for Johnson's journey, particularly when it came to Persephone's medical struggles.

 

 

“I am proud to announce after a 3 hour long ultrasound, grunts and groans from our Doctor. Miss Persephone Lilith Johnson's heart is now at 100% health,” he wrote.

Over five thousand people have joined in following the father-daughter duo over the past few years, and Johnson has been consistently posting updates about birthdays, exciting milestones, and of course, the very real struggle of raising a child alone.

“One year and 24 minutes ago. My beautiful baby girl was born. She changed my entire life. Breathed new hope into a broken man. Gave me hope for a better future. You calmed a storm within me. I can never understand how such luck was bestowed upon me. I certainly did not deserve it,” he wrote on her first birthday.

Johnson has even opened up about his love life, and shared pictures of his long term girlfriend who has stepped into the mother role for Persephone. They met at the mall when he was shopping for Persephone's clothes, and in my, opinion this needs to be written into a meet-cute pronto.

 

“For all of you who have our personal Facebook this won't come as a surprise. This lovely lady is my girlfriend and Persephone wonderful and gorgeous Mother Jennifer. We've waited a while to have anything on this page however Jennifer has been an amazing mother to Persephone. We had met at the mall while I pathetically attempted to catch her attention by asking if she could help me pick out clothes for Persephone. I explained that I wasn't sure what actually matched and need some pointers considering my own closet had consisted of nothing but black, faded black, and dark black clothes. We had talked for months before I allowed her to meet Persephone. Upon meeting her Persephone had made the choice that this would be her mommy.”

Despite the fact that people online have been loving the wholesome posts, Johnson recently made a farewell post for his followers. Until further notice, the page won't be updated as the family seeks more privacy.

He wrote:

“It saddens me to announce that we will no longer be updating this page nor responding to anything. We have decided to let the page go silent. I will certainly save everything so Persephone can see everything when it’s finally time to tell her the story. Most of you have been here from the beginning and all our your heartfelt messages have meant so much to us. However it has come time to let this page go. After recent events, we will not be continuing with the page. We have had an extraordinary journey thus far and it’s certainly not over yet. I’m purging our lives of a few things and realize that would have to include this page.
It’s possible we will pick the page up again some other time down the line. You have all made a “chapter” in the book we call life.”

While Johnson didn't lay out any clear reason for the sudden farewell, it makes total sense for the family to need a bit of privacy. As Persephone gets older, she'll build her own set of boundaries and establish her own relationship with social media. In the meantime, Johnson is keeping up the page so she can look back on the memories when she's older.

“I thank you all again for everything. Take care and keep writing your own story! It’s never truly over,” Johnson finished.

 

This article was originally published by our partners at someecards.com

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Week One Of The NFL Preseason Brings Player Protests And Outrage From The President

Two players from the Miami Dolphins kneeled during the national anthem by Tod Perry
Communities

Cardiff Man Helps Homeless Women After They Were Refused Water At McDonald’s

“I’m no saint, but this small act of kindness cost me about £20.” by Tod Perry
Culture

Katie Couric Calls Attention To Snapchat Dysmorphia By Posting A Filter and Makeup-Free Selfie

“They say it is having a negative impact on self-esteem.” by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Single Dad Who Went Viral After Mom Abandoned Baby Shares Farewell Message With Followers
Recent
Woman Calls Police On Democratic Campaign Workers For Being Against Trump’s Immigration Policies 28 minutes ago Single Dad Who Went Viral After Mom Abandoned Baby Shares Farewell Message With Followers 43 minutes ago Man Shares Beautiful Love Letter to ‘Hero’ Wife on Facebook about 13 hours ago 13 Old-Timey Words We Should Bring Back And Two We Shouldn’t 1 day ago Woman Shares Texts Showing The Difference Between A Healthy And Controlling Relationship 1 day ago 11 Struggles That Only Left-Handed People Understand 1 day ago Veteran Has A Stern Response To Neighbor Who Demanded He Take Down His American Flag 1 day ago Week One Of The NFL Preseason Brings Player Protests And Outrage From The President 4 days ago Cardiff Man Helps Homeless Women After They Were Refused Water At McDonald’s 4 days ago Katie Couric Calls Attention To Snapchat Dysmorphia By Posting A Filter and Makeup-Free Selfie 5 days ago 9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women 5 days ago Walmart Salon Refuses To Serve Shaking Woman. Then This Beautiful Stranger Saved The Day. 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers